After a frustrating setback vs. the Bucks, Celtics seek a finishing kick

But two months later, that loss can now be seen as the start of a troubling trend. Although Boston made a spirited comeback, it did not figure out how to win that tight game when it mattered, and it has rarely been able to do so since.

MINNEAPOLIS — On opening night against the Knicks, the Celtics overcame an 11-point deficit in the final four minutes of regulation and improbably forced overtime. Even though they ultimately fell in a second overtime, it was viewed as a potential sign of their pluckiness, and with a lucky bounce or two, the result would have been different.

Advertisement

On Saturday afternoon the Celtics led the Bucks, the defending NBA champions, by 13 points with a little more than five minutes left. Things spiraled out of control after that, as Milwaukee used a dominant 21-4 run to take a 117-113 win, adding another late-game misstep to a season that is rapidly filling with them.

“It’s something we need to figure out, obviously,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said, “and the endings in a lot of these games, we feel like we’re giving away. That can get a little frustrating, for sure.”

This season the Celtics are just 6-12 in “clutch” games, those that are within five points in the final five minutes. Boston’s .333 winning percentage in these spots ranks 26th in the NBA, only better than likely lottery-bound teams such as the Spurs, Pelicans, Pistons and Pacers. Boston is 1-8 in games that are decided by 5 points or fewer.

“Looking at it, I think we can only go up from here,” point guard Payton Pritchard said. “We’re like learning how we’re going to finish games. So, for us, we have to take it as a good thing. Now we’re just growing and then eventually, we’ll get good at that area and be able to take care of it.”

Advertisement

The focus of the Celtics’ offense does not change much whether it is early in the first quarter or late in the fourth. The team wants to get the ball to Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and put the two All-Stars in position to attack.

For Tatum, in particular, it has been a challenge. He wants to be viewed as a superstar, but superstars have a knack for pushing aside the extra attention they are receiving from defenses, and carrying their team to the finish line.

Tatum, however, has made just 1 of 12 3-pointers in clutch situations. And the closer a game gets to the end, the less he has produced. In the final minute of games that are within five points, Tatum is just 2 for 12 overall and 0 for 4 from the 3-point line, with one assist.

Brown has missed 14 games this season, mostly due to a hamstring issue, so his sample size is considerably smaller.

He’s been more productive than Tatum, shooting 52.4 percent from the field in the last five minutes of close games. But the final minute has posed challenges for him, too: He is 4 for 11 from the field and 1 for 5 from the 3-point line, without an assist.

Saturday’s game was a low point for Boston’s high-scoring duo. The Celtics were held without a field goal for the final 3 minutes, 20 seconds, and Tatum and Brown combined to go 0 for 5 with a turnover during that stretch.

Advertisement

“We got some really good shots near the end,” Tatum said. “Obviously, that turnover I had late kind of hurt, but besides that, we got some clean looks, some open shots that we feel pretty good about.”

While this will probably not provide much solace to frustrated Celtics fans, it does appear that a chunk of Boston’s ugly results in clutch situations can be attributed to crummy luck.

The team has been outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions in the clutch, which ranks 20th in the NBA and is certainly not great, but it’s still significantly better than the clutch net ratings of teams such as the Knicks (minus-25.5) and Mavericks (minus-32), who are 7-11 and 6-9 in these games, respectively.

Boston’s most visible struggles have come on the backboards. It has grabbed just 24.4 percent of its offensive rebound chances and 46.1 percent of missed shots overall, ranking 27th and 26th.

The Celtics gave up two crushing offensive rebounds in their last two collapses. The Celtics led the 76ers, 97-90, with just over four minutes left Monday when Philadelphia’s Seth Curry missed a jumper. But Danny Green came up with the ball and fed Matisse Thybulle for a 3-pointer.

On Saturday, Boston held a comfortable 109-96 advantage when Khris Middleton missed a 3-pointer. Then Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed the rebound and threw down a dunk.

While it sometimes seems as if this team cannot score late in games, it is actually shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from the 3-point line in these spots, both ranking 15th. And the squad is not overly reliant on the long ball, with two-thirds of its shots coming from two-point range, sixth most in the NBA.

Advertisement

The numbers do not point to a glaring lack of effort, either. In the clutch the Celtics are scoring 18 points off turnovers per 100 possessions, eighth best in the league. They’re also scoring 8.5 fast-break points per 100 possessions, ranking 10th, and allowing just 30.7 points in the paint per 100 possessions, third best. Still, it is clear that something is not working.

“We have to figure this out as a team, as a coaching staff, how to maintain these leads especially late in the games,” Udoka said. “It gets a little frustrating, and sometimes it’s as simple as making shots.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.