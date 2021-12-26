Antonio Brown key in return as Tom Brady, Tampa Bay lock up NFC South title

In his first game since Oct. 13 due to an ankle injury and a three-game suspension for breaking COVID-19 protocols, Brown — with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin sidelined by injuries — caught 10 passes for 101 yards while being targeted 15 times by Brady. The Bucs (11-4) put up 391 yards on offense after being shut out by the New Orleans Saints last week.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won their first NFC South title since 2007 when Tom Brady threw for 232 yards and a touchdown and Antonio Brown made a grand return to the NFL in a 32-6 rout of the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.

Advertisement

Ronald Jones carried 20 times for 65 yards and a touchdown filling in for the injured Leonard Fournette. Tampa Bay also got big offensive contributions from unheralded players Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Cyril Grayson. Vaughn broke two tackles and rambled for a 55-yard first quarter touchdown. Grayson, a COVID-19 replacement player elevated to the active roster this week, hauled in a 62-yard reception to set up Brady’s only TD pass, a 4-yarder to Cameron Brate.

The Bucs’ defense had no problems shutting down Carolina’s dual-quarterback approach, even after Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett left with a knee injury in the second quarter. Tampa Bay had seven sacks and limited the Panthers (5-10) to two field goals.

Cam Newton started the game but was replaced by Sam Darnold after throwing an interception on Carolina’s second offensive series. The two QBs split reps for the remainder of the game, as coach Matt Rhule had planned last week. Neither produced.

Newton was 7 of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 42 yards en route to losing his 13th straight game as a Carolina starter, a streak dating back to the 2018 season. Darnold, who was greeted by boos as he entered the game for the first time, finished 15 of 33 for 190 yards.

Advertisement

Stephon Gilmore became the latest Carolina cornerback to get hit by the injury bug, leaving in the second half with a groin injury.

Texans 41, Chargers 29 — Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns, and host Houston (4-11) took advantage of three turnovers to deal a serious blow to the playoff chances of Los Angeles (8-7), which was without outside linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler, receiver Mike Williams, and center Corey Linsley among others due to COVID-19 protocols. The Texans had 16 players miss the game, but Burkhead had TD runs of 25 yards and 1 yard as the Texans, the NFL’s worst rushing team, totaled a season-high 189 yards. Rookie Davis Mills threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert threw for 336 yards, but with just a garbage-time touchdown and two interceptions.

Rams 30, Vikings 23 — Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown to lift both Los Angeles (11-4) and Arizona into the playoffs despite three Matthew Stafford interceptions; the Rams did pass the Cardinals for first place in the NFC West. Sony Michel rushed for a season-high 131 yards and a score, Matt Gay made three field goals, and the Aaron Donald-led defense kept Minnesota (7-8) out of the end zone on two first-half trips inside the 10-yard line. Kirk Cousins had 315 yards on 27-for-38 passing with a touchdown to K.J. Osborn with 8:21 remaining that cut the lead to 27-20, but his interception in the end zone in the first quarter loomed large all afternoon. The Vikings failed for the fourth time this season to push their record above .500 and lost control of the third and final NFC wild-card spot.

Advertisement

Eagles 34, Giants 10 — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown to lineman Lane Johnson, linebacker Alex Singleton returned an interception for a score, and Philadelphia (8-7) moved into the seventh playoff spot in the NFC following their sixth win in eight games. The Eagles can only hope they don’t have to play the final two games without running back Miles Sanders after he left the game with an unspecified hand injury. Hurts shook off a dismal first half and threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and the hosts scored 31 points in the second half. Jake Fromm, who got his first NFL start for New York (4-11) after Daniel Jones was shut down for the season because of a sprained neck, went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception before he was pulled for Mike Glennon late in the third.

Falcons 20, Lions 16 — Matt Ryan threw a tie-breaking, 12-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hurst early in the fourth quarter and the Falcons (7-8) won for the first time this year in Atlanta thanks to Foye Oluokun’s interception of fill-in Detroit quarterback Tim Boyle’s pass at the 1-yard line with 33 seconds remaining. Atlanta wide receiver Russell Gage’s lost fumble with 2:18 remaining set up the Lions (2-12-1) for one last possession at the Atlanta 37. Ryan’s 19-yard pass to rookie Kyle Pitts set up the go-ahead touchdown. The Lions answered with a 17-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, 26 seconds, but stalled at the 5. Riley Patterson made a 26-yard field goal. The Lions were called for six offside penalties playing without Jared Goff, who was lost to COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Jets 26, Jaguars 21 — Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another to outduel Trevor Lawrence, and short-handed New York (4-11) stopped Jacksonville (2-13) on a fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds left to win despite being without 20 players and coach Robert Saleh due to COVID-19 protocols. After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence drove the Jaguars 74 yards in 10 plays. A 26-yard run by the No. 1 pick got the ball to the 5, and he followed with a 4-yard pass to Marvin Jones on second-and-goal. Lawrence spiked the ball to stop the clock, but his final pass to Jones fell incomplete. Wilson, the No. 2 pick, set a Jets record with 91 yards rushing, highlighted by a 52-yard score, and Braxton Berrios returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown.