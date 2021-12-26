Boston College football season ends as Military Bowl vs. East Carolina canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina has been canceled, the Globe confirmed, bringing the Eagles’ season to a premature end.
BC was set to take on the Pirates in Annapolis on Monday afternoon. The game was nixed early Sunday due to COVID-19 issues within BC’s program.
Yahoo Sports is reporting that BC has more than 40 players sidelined due to the virus.
The Eagles finish the season 6-6, and miss out on a bowl — despite qualifying — for the second consecutive year.
BC cited COVID concerns in declining to play in a bowl game after a 6-5 finish last season.
Globe correspondent Trevor Hass contributed reporting.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.