College Football

Boston College football season ends as Military Bowl vs. East Carolina canceled due to COVID-19 issues

By Amin Touri Globe Staff,Updated December 26, 2021, 5 minutes ago
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles saw their season come to an end on Sunday.
The Military Bowl between Boston College and East Carolina has been canceled, the Globe confirmed, bringing the Eagles’ season to a premature end.

BC was set to take on the Pirates in Annapolis on Monday afternoon. The game was nixed early Sunday due to COVID-19 issues within BC’s program.

Yahoo Sports is reporting that BC has more than 40 players sidelined due to the virus.

The Eagles finish the season 6-6, and miss out on a bowl — despite qualifying — for the second consecutive year.

BC cited COVID concerns in declining to play in a bowl game after a 6-5 finish last season.

Globe correspondent Trevor Hass contributed reporting.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.

