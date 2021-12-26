Damien Harris scored three TDs and had another 100-yard rushing game, a bright spot for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH — If there was a silver lining from the Patriots’ 33-21 loss to the Bills Sunday, it was a sterling performance from Damien Harris.
The third-year running back showed no ill effects from his recent hamstring woes, rushing 18 times for 103 yards and three touchdowns. It was his fifth 100-yard effort of the season. Since 1970, only Curtis Martin (nine in 1995) and Corey Dillon (nine in 2004) have had more than five 100-yard games in a season. John Stephens also had a handful in 1988.
Harris’s three touchdowns give him a career-high 12 on the season. He joins an impressive list that includes LeGarrette Blount, Martin, Dillon, BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Steve Grogan, Cam Newton, Stevan Ridley, Antowain Smith, Horace Ivory, Jim Nance, and Tony Collins as Patriots with double-digit rushing touchdown seasons.
Harris wasn’t focused on history, however; he was more concerned about the future. His plan was to flush the loss and get set for the Jaguars next week.
“Win, lose or draw we have to show up the next day ready to get back to work. Unfortunately, the last two weeks haven’t gone the way we wanted them to. It’s not the end of our season,” he said. “We’ll show up tomorrow ready to work, ready to improve. We’ll review it, go over the corrections, take the coaching and after that it’s on to the next game.”
