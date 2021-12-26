Fenway Bowl between SMU, Virginia reportedly canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

It is the second straight year the bowl game, which has never been played, has been canceled because of the virus.

The Fenway Bowl, which was set to feature the ACC’s Virginia Cavaliers and the AAC’s SMU Mustangs, will not be played as scheduled on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Virginia program, according to a report.

Virginia canceled its flight to Boston on Sunday morning as the team awaits another round of COVID-19 tests, according to Brett McMurphy.

SMU also delayed its Sunday travel plans.

The game was to be Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall’s final one in charge of the Cavaliers.

Advertisement

The Fenway Bowl isn’t the only postseason game affected by the virus. Texas A&M was forced to withdraw from the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest because of cases within its program. It was replaced by Rutgers.

And Hawaii withdrew from the Hawaii Bowl against Memphis the day before it was scheduled to be played on Christmas Eve, prompting the game to be canceled.

Boston College’s Military Bowl matchup against East Carolina has also been called off.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.