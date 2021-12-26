‘Give them credit.’ Bill Belichick praised the Bills’ performance after win against the Patriots

“We just didn’t perform well enough to really have a good chance to win the game,” Belichick said. “We have to find a way to do better.”

“Kind of a little like last week, not a lot to say here,” Belichick said.

After the Patriots lost to the Bills 33-21 on Sunday — New England’s second loss in a row — coach Bill Belichick was reminded of how he felt following the defeat a week earlier in Indianapolis.

With the loss, New England fell behind Buffalo in the race to win the AFC East. Both teams are 9-6, but the Bills hold the upper hand in the tiebreaker, possessing a 4-1 record in the division while the Patriots are 3-2.

“They made more plays than we did,” Belichick said. “Give them credit.”

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns. He also led his team with 64 yards rushing.

Asked if Allen was the difference, Belichick gave credit to the Bills’ entire offense.

“Buffalo receivers played well. They threw the ball well. They ran after the catch well,” Belichick said. “They did a better job than we did, that’s for sure.”

One standout was Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie. The 26-year-old had a career day, hauling in 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown.

“He made a couple of great catches,” Belichick said. “They hit him on a couple over routes. They had a lot of production in the passing game.”

In what was a relatively short press conference, the Patriots’ coach was also asked at one point if he wanted to share any New Year’s resolutions.

“Yeah, no not right now,” Belichick replied. “Maybe next week.”

Looking ahead to next week, when the Patriots will try to keep pace in the AFC playoff race in a Jan. 2 home game against the Jaguars, Belichick said his team won’t deviate from its usual approach.

“We’ll do what we always do,” Belichick said “Come in here and look at the film, make corrections from today and get ready for Jacksonville.”



