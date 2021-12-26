NBA teams make adjustments for COVID outbreaks

Here’s what the Orlando Magic injury report looked like on Sunday: Six players out because of virus-related problems, another sidelined while he completes the process of getting cleared from a protocols stint, and another six players out with injuries.

Such is the norm around the NBA right now, after yet another day of adding more names to the health and safety protocols list. By late afternoon Sunday, the official number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 111 — the real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. And some teams were stuck simply trying to piece rosters together just to try and play.

Golden State’s Draymond Green was the latest big name added to the protocols list Sunday, less than 24 hours after the Warriors beat Phoenix in what was the best game on the league’s five-game Christmas lineup and probably one of the more anticipated games this season.

The numbers may continue to rise, now that the league’s expanded testing for players who have not received booster shots started Sunday and will continue into early January.

“This is the reality of this association right now,” Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Toronto played in Cleveland on Sunday with eight players: four on regular contracts, four signed to hardship deals. The Raptors have 10 players unable to play for virus-related reasons and hadn’t played for more than a week. But the schedule said they were playing Sunday, so they showed up to play Sunday.

“We haven’t done a thing since our last game,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said about 90 minutes before tip-off.

In Chicago, where the Bulls just had 10 players go through protocols and are now without coach Billy Donovan as he navigates them, it had been pointed out that Lonzo Ball was the lone player to appear in every game for the team so far this season.

That streak was about to end: Ball was one of three players on the latest list of Bulls in the protocols.

“Y’all jinxed me,” Ball tweeted.

Memphis saw its protocols list grow to five Sunday. San Antonio — one of the few teams that hadn’t had a player in protocols right now — had its run of luck on that front end when Dejounte Murray was added to the list, and Atlanta added John Collins to its already-jammed list.

“You can only control so many things,” Mosley said.

The figure of those in the protocols doesn’t even include coaches and staff who are sidelined by virus-related concerns, which almost always means a positive test.

Miami played Orlando on Sunday with assistant coaches Caron Butler and Chris Quinn not on the bench, and head athletic trainer Jay Sabol dealing with protocols as well.

“It’s a crazy virus. It really is,” Spoelstra said. “It just brings out the worst in people. It can happen. The league, they have to make really tough decisions right now. I don’t envy what they’re having to do, but organizations are having to make tough decisions daily. Same thing with the players association and staffs.

“We just have to stay the course. The business is still moving forward. It’s thriving. Everyday life is still moving forward. But you have to have the appropriate level of precautions and awareness as well.”

NHL teams return to facilities

The return to team facilities also brought the predictable result of additions to the COVID-19 protocol list across the NHL.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lighting added goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Brian Elliott, defenseman Mikhail Sergachev, forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, and assistant coach Rob Zettler to the list. Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, forwards Jason Robertson, Joel Kiviranta, Radek Faksa, and Michael Raffl, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis, and Buffalo Sabres forwards Dylan Cozens and Mark Jankowski and coach Don Granato also entered protocol.

The Sabres said Cozens, Jankowski, and Granato were asymptomatic. The team canceled a scheduled practice, which was to be Buffalo’s first since Dec. 18.

UConn women’s game against Marquette canceled

The Marquette at UConn women’s basketball game, which was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Marquette program.

Per the Big East game cancellation policy, the league will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.

Premier League has canceled 15 games in 2½ weeks

Leeds and Wolverhampton have secured Premier League approval for further matches to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreaks in squads.

Leeds’s home game against Aston Villa on Tuesday has been called off, having already had Sunday’s match at Liverpool postponed.

Wolverhampton also won’t now play at Arsenal on Tuesday, with Wolverhampton having already been prevented from hosting Watford on Sunday due to a lack of Watford players.

The Premier League has now called off 15 matches because of coronavirus issues in 2½ weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

But Crystal Palace had its request rejected for Sunday’s game at Tottenham to be postponed. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfill the fixture which the south London club lost, 3-0.

Palace was without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after contracting COVID-19.

The game at Tottenham is one of six Premier League fixtures on the Boxing Day program. Aston Villa announced Saturday that manager Steven Gerrard had tested positive for the coronavirus so he was absent from the game against Chelsea.