Officials picked up a flag, eventually ruling ‘incidental contact’ when Mac Jones was hit out of bounds by Jerry Hughes in the first half

With 90 seconds on the clock and the Patriots trailing by two scores, rookie quarterback Mac Jones scrambled 7 yards before stepping out of bounds on Buffalo’s sideline. After Jones was out of the field of play, Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes reached out and put his hands on Jones’s back. He then pulled the jersey, jerking Jones backward on his way to the ground.

FOXBOROUGH — Officials decided to pick up a penalty flag on a pivotal call that would have benefited Patriots late in the first half of Sunday’s rematch against the Bills.

Officials threw a flag, but, after a discussion, ruled there was no penalty on the play.

According to the pool report after the game, the crew deemed the contact “incidental.” There was no consultation with the NFL’s New York office in making the decision.

“What we ruled was, we had contact on the sideline,” referee Shawn Smith said, via the pool report. “And after discussion, we determined that it was incidental contact that didn’t rise to a level of a personal foul. There was no second act by the defender in that situation, so we determined there was no foul, based on that action.”

Coach Bill Belichick did not weigh in on the crew’s decision.

“Talk to them about that,” he said.

Had officials not picked up the flag, and called roughing the passer, the Patriots would have had a first down on Buffalo’s 38-yard line. Instead, they remained at their 47 on a second and 3.

Moments later, officials threw another flag, this time whistling right tackle Trent Brown for unsportsmanlike conduct because he was chirping a few Bills defenders. The call pushed the Patriots back 15 yards to their own 32-yard line, now on a second and 18.

Jones then threw back-to-back incomplete passes, and the drive ended with a punt. Asked after the game if he thought there was unnecessary roughness on the earlier play, Jones said, “I don’t really know.”

“It’s football,” he said. “You’re going to get hit. It’s not our job to figure out what it was, a flag or if it wasn’t. It’s the refs’ job. That’s why they’re there. It’s just one of those plays. At the end of the day, if you get positive yards, then it’s a good play.”

Duggger fined $10,520

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his role in the Week 15 fracas in Indianapolis where he tangled with Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Both players were ejected from the game but only Dugger was fined, according to ESPN.

Dugger expressed remorse for the incident Friday, telling reporters he needs to be smarter because he “can’t help [the] team from the locker room.”

“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger. “[Pittman] obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release and I felt like I was being held, so I just tried to spin out of it. After that it just kind of escalated with the push and it just happened really fast. So I think it just started with — it’s a physical play, which the game was physical, and me trying to get out of a block. Then it just escalated from there.”

Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton also was not fined after the made contact with a referee, who hit the deck during the kerfuffle. Hilton was not ejected, which didn’t sit well with Belichick.

“Based on the rule, I don’t see why T.Y. Hilton wasn’t ejected,” Belichick said last week. “I mean, he pushed an official. That was pretty clear. But that wasn’t called at all. I mean, that’s a clear-cut ejection to me.”

