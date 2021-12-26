Palace manager Vieira tests positive, game at Spurs is on

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace had its request for Sunday’s game at Tottenham to be postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak at the club rejected by the Premier League.

Palace hasn’t disclosed the number of players who tested positive. The league will have considered that Palace had enough players to fulfill the fixture in north London.

But Palace will be without manager Patrick Vieira who has started self-isolating for at least a week after the club said Sunday that he tested positive.