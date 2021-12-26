Countdown to kickoff: Patriots, Bills meet in post-Christmas showdown with AFC East on the line

And it comes just three weeks after a fascinating 14-10 win by New England in Buffalo in which Mac Jones threw just three passes on a windy Monday night to gain an important edge in the division standings.

Today’s result will likely decide the AFC East and clear a path for the winner to earn home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Sunday’s game kicks off from Gillette Stadium at 1 p.m. You can watch on CBS.

What has to happen today for the Patriots to clinch the division? — 12:18 p.m.

Here’s what’s at stake today for the Patriots:

New England can clinch the AFC East with a win AND a loss or a tie from Miami.

New England can clinch a playoff berth with a win AND:

•A Las Vegas loss or a tie and a Los Angeles Chargers loss.

•A Baltimore loss and a Pittsburgh loss or a tie.

Will Patriots be money against the spread again today? — 12:13 p.m.

As for the latest line, most places have the Patriots as a one- or two-point favorite. With Damien Harris coming back, it should give a huge boost to the New England offense. Even with Rhamondre Stevenson out, Harris’ presence — as well as the fact that the Patriots are home, Kendrick Bourne is good to go, and Cole Beasley is among those sidelined for Buffalo — will be enough for the Patriots. Last over/under I saw his morning was 43.5 … I’m leaning toward the under, but I’m not as confident in that as I am in New England covering.

A few more gambling totals that might be pertinent to today’s action, according to our friends at Odds Shark.:

•Buffalo is 3-7 against the spread in its last 10 games against New England.

•The total has gone over in four of Buffalo’s last six games.

•New England is 7-1 against the spread in its last eight games.

•The total has gone under in four of New England’s last six games.

•The total has gone under in five of New England’s last six games played in December.

Forecast for today? A little different than the last time these two teams met. According to our pals at weather.com, we’ll see highs in the mid-30s this afternoon with some clouds, but no precipitation. Should be a good one for football.

Damien Harris appears to be OK — 12:01 p.m.

Some pregame stats — 11:55 a.m.

A few numbers to look for the afternoon, courtesy of the Patriots’ PR staff:

•Nick Folk tied the team record for most 50-yard field goals in a season with his five. If he connects on a 50-yard field goal vs. Buffalo, he will establish the team record for most 50-yard field goals in one season. Stephen Gostkowski had five 50-yard field goals in 2013.

•If J.C. Jackson gets an interception this week, he will be the only Patriots player with at least two seasons with eight or more interceptions. Overall, Jackson has 24 career interceptions, tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Kenny Easley (24 interceptions) and Richard Sherman (24) for the third-most by a player in his first four seasons since 1970. Only Lester Hayes (25) and Everson Walls (25) have more.

•Kendrick Bourne enters this week with 45 receptions for 667 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He needs five receptions vs. Buffalo to establish a single-season career high. He had 49 receptions in 2020 with San Francisco.

•Jakobi Meyers completed two passes for 45 yards in Week 4 against Tampa Bay. He is now 4-of-4 for 88 yards with two touchdowns and a perfect 158.3 passer rating in his career. If he completes one more pass in 2021, he will be the first Patriots wide receiver to complete more than two passes in a single season.

•Mac Jones has completed over 70 percent of his passes in eight of his first 14 NFL games. Jones can tie the rookie record this week against Buffalo. Dak Prescott completed 70 percent of his passes in nine games as a rookie in 2016.

•Damien Harris leads the Patriots with a career-high nine rushing touchdowns in 2021 and needs one more to reach double-digit rushing touchdowns. He can become the 12th Patriots player to do so and it would be the 16th time the Patriots had a player reach double-digit rushing touchdowns in a single season.

•Matthew Judon enters this week with 12½ sacks in 2021. Judon is tied with Chandler Jones (12½ in 2015) and Mike Vrabel (12½ in 2007) for the most sacks in a season by a Patriots player under Bill Belichick and needs one more sack to have the most during the Belichick Era.

•Bill Belichick is looking for his 20th 10-win season as a head coach overall, including his 19th as head coach of New England. A win this week will move Belichick into a tie with Don Shula for the most 10-win seasons by an NFL head coach.

•Updated all-time coaching wins list (including postseason)

1. Shula — 347

2. Halas — 324

3. Belichick — 320

Williams, Wade among inactives for Pats — 11:40 a.m.

The following Patriots are inactive for today’s game:

•CB Joshuah Bledsoe: The rookie corner who recently joined the 53-man roster after offseason surgery was on the injury report this week with a calf issue.

•WR Nelson Agholor: Agholor is dealing with a concussion, and was out of practice all week.

•CB Shaun Wade: Wade, who was acquired from Baltimore at the start of the year, has struggled to stay on the field, but he wasn’t on the injury report all week. Taking a healthy scratch in September is one thing. Taking a healthy scratch in December when you are a position that could use some depth is another thing altogether.

•TE Devin Asiasi and QB Jarrett Stidham: Both have taken multiple healthy scratches this season — Asiasi has played in just one game. Given the state of the roster at tight end and quarterback, neither is a surprise.

•CB Joejuan Williams: Williams takes another scratch, a bit of a surprise. The fact that both Wade and Williams are out for the biggest regular-season game of the year — and practice squad cornerback D’Angelo Ross is active after just being elevated — isn’t a good sign for either one of them.

•It bears repeating that Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) was among those declared out on Friday.

•The notables who are active include linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who was limited all week with rib and ankle issues, as well as Damien Harris, who was out last week against the Colts, and was limited in practice the last few days with a hamstring.

Welcome back to football, everyone! This afternoon, we have what promises to be one of the most compelling games of the season for New England, as the Patriots meet the Bills at Gillette Stadium. At stake? Likely the division, as well as a playoff spot. We’ll have all the updates all day long, including the usual pregame fun: your reading list, the scene from Foxborough, a look around the league at some games that could impact the Patriots, the latest betting line, and much more. Let’s kick it off with some leftover holiday cheer. CUE THE BAND.





