How the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday

By Nicole Yang Globe Staff,Updated December 26, 2021, 47 minutes ago
Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels will look to take down Buffalo on Sunday.
Mac Jones and Josh McDaniels will look to take down Buffalo on Sunday.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth Sunday, though they’ll need some assistance from other AFC teams.

If the Patriots beat the Bills, they can officially punch their ticket to the postseason with either of the following two scenarios:

1. A Baltimore loss (at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.) AND Pittsburgh loss or tie (at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.)

2. A Las Vegas loss or tie (vs. Denver, 4:25 p.m.) AND Los Angeles loss (at Houston, 1 p.m.)

The Patriots can also clinch the AFC East with a win over Bills and a Miami loss or tie against New Orleans Monday night. The division title would guarantee the Patriots host at least one playoff game at Gillette Stadium.

If the Patriots lose to the Bills Sunday, their chances of advancing to the postseason remain high —according to FiveThirtyEight, their probability still stands at 95 percent, even with a loss.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.

