Patriots safety Kyle Dugger fined after ejection against Colts

FOXBOROUGH – Patriots safety Kyle Dugger was fined $10,520 for his role in the Week 15 fracas in Indianapolis where he tangled with Colts receiver Michael Pittman. Both players were ejected from the game but only Dugger was fined, according to an ESPN report.

Dugger expressed remorse for the incident on Friday, telling reporters he needs to be smarter because he “can’t help [the] team from the locker room.”

“It was just a physical play all around,” Dugger. “[Pittman] obviously got in a good position to block me. I tried to release and I felt like I was being held, so I just tried to spin out of it. After that it just kind of escalated with the push and it just happened really fast.”