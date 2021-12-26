Patriots’ vaunted defense did not show up in biggest game of season, and it’s the reason they lost to Bills

All the Patriots needed was one stop, by its No. 1 ranked defense, and everything would have fallen into place — the AFC East title, a clear path to the playoffs, and a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

But the Patriots fell flat on their faces. They couldn’t force a single punt all afternoon.

They couldn’t keep the Bills out of the red zone once. They couldn’t stop the Bills on third and 10 deep inside their own territory late in the fourth quarter. And they couldn’t tackle Josh Allen on fourth and 1 with the game on the line.

Advertisement

The Patriots’ offense was inconsistent Sunday, but we expect that with a rookie quarterback and a couple of key players out because of COVID. But the defense had all of its key players, and no excuses. It just got manhandled by a Bills’ offense that was more prepared and had better playmakers.

The loss pretty much ends any chance of the Patriots winning the division or getting the No. 1 seed. And now they potentially face a win-or-go-home game at Miami in Week 18.

A season that two weeks ago looked like it could end in the Super Bowl has suddenly hit a brick wall. And for that, the Patriots can thank their defense for not showing up in the biggest game of the season.

▪ As bad as the defense was, the offense wasn’t much better — and the offense’s inability to generate any yardage in the first half certainly put the defense in a tough spot. Bills coach Sean McDermott told the CBS broadcast his team wanted to win the line of scrimmage, and it certainly felt that way. Mac Jones was running for his life for much of the day, and he couldn’t get comfortable in the pocket. Jones completed just 14-of-32 passes for 145 yards and two interceptions for a 31.4 passer rating, his worst of the season.

Advertisement

The offense showed some fight in the second half, but it was far too little, too late. The Patriots have proven over the past two weeks that they don’t have enough firepower to play from behind.

▪ If I had an MVP vote, Josh Allen would get it after his performance, which was nothing short of sublime. The Patriots simply had no answer for Allen, who led the Bills on all seven of his meaningful possessions. The Bills scored points on six of them, and the one time they failed they were stuffed on the 1-yard line.

Allen finished with 314 passing yards and three touchdowns, was the Bills’ leading rusher with 64 yards, and, most importantly, didn’t over turn the ball. He did a terrific job of checking down to his underneath receivers when the Patriots took away the deep pass. Allen also was outstanding in buying time with his feet and improvising big plays in the pass game and with scrambles.

Allen didn’t have Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis, but it didn’t matter. He was a one-man wrecking crew and turned the Patriots’ No. 1 defense into a puddle of sadness.

▪ Give the Bills a lot of credit — the Patriots usually make you beat them with your third or fourth option, and the Bills pulled it off. Receiver Isaiah McKenzie entered the day with just seven catches for 38 yards all season, and his career high in a game was 65 yards. But McKenzie came up huge with the Bills missing two receivers, catching 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Bills clearly liked his matchup against Patriots DB Myles Bryant, and went to it over and over again.

Advertisement

▪ For the second straight week, the Patriots lost their cool. They didn’t make quite as many mistakes as they did in last week’s loss to the Colts, but they were once again plagued by self-inflicted wounds. There was N’Keal Harry’s bad drop followed by Jones’s interception; an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Trent Brown that ruined a drive; a taunting penalty on David Andrews; and Christian Barmore jumping offsides on fourth and 7, giving the Bills a much easier conversion.

The Patriots are now 1-5 when they lose the turnover battle. They aren’t good enough to win when they make these types of mistakes.

▪ Bill Belichick deserves credit for coaching aggressively on fourth down. The Patriots entered the game with just 11 attempts on fourth down all season, but went 5 for 6, as Belichick knew full well that field goals weren’t going to cut it. Sunday’s game marked just the second time in the Belichick era that the Patriots went for it six times on fourth down (2012 vs. the 49ers). Of course, they lost both games.

Advertisement

McDermott was equally aggressive, converting 3 of 4 attempts on fourth down. Both coaches wanted to go down swinging.

▪ But Belichick deserves to be put under a microscope, because his team is falling apart in December for the second straight year. Last year it was three straight losses to fall out of playoff contention. This year it’s consecutive losses to the Colts and Bills that cost the Patriots the division lead and the No. 1 seed.

The Patriots didn’t just lose these last two games — they were sloppy and ineffective on both sides of the ball. They wasted their bye week and were terrible against the Colts. Now, playing at home with the season on the line, the Patriots laid an egg on both sides of the ball.

With Tom Brady, the Patriots hardly ever lost in December. Between 2001-19, the Patriots went 67-16 in December, for an .807 win percentage that was best in the NFL by over .100 points.

But Brady is gone now. And Belichick suddenly can’t win the big games in December.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.