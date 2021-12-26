In rookie quarterback matchup, 2 is greater than 1 as Jets’ Zach Wilson outduels Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence

It was the fourth matchup of rookie quarterbacks taken with the first two picks in the draft — and the No. 2 selection came out on top.

“That’s what makes football so fun right there, guys grinding it out,” Wilson said. “The D did a good job right there.”

Zach Wilson ran like no other Jets quarterback in franchise history, tossed a touchdown pass to an offensive lineman, and outdueled Trevor Lawrence . Then he watched New York’s defense use a goal-line stand at the end of the game to hold on and beat the Jaguars, 26-21, Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Barely.

After Eddy Pineiro’s 20-yard field goal gave the Jets (4-11) a five-point lead with 1:47 remaining, Lawrence and the Jaguars (2-13) got the ball back — and had a chance to win heading into next week’s game against the Patriots.

A 26-yard run by the No. 1 pick got the ball to the 5, and he followed with a 4-yard pass to Marvin Jones. Lawrence spiked the ball and it became fourth-and-the-game. But Lawrence’s pass to Jones fell incomplete — and the Jaguars were called for an illegal shift that the Jets declined.

The Jets had 20 players on the COVID-19 list and played without coach Robert Saleh because he didn’t clear protocols after testing positive earlier in the week.

“It was just the culmination of the week, everybody being professional, everybody going about their job with all the adversity,” said acting head coach Ron Middleton, normally the Jets’ tight ends coach who was given a game ball by his team after the victory.

“It was an awesome win.”

Wilson set a Jets record for a quarterback with 91 yards rushing, highlighted by a 52-yard score — the longest run by a QB in franchise history. It’s also the third-longest TD run by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

“It was the longest touchdown run probably in my whole life, too,” Wilson said.

He was also 14 of 22 for 102 yards passing, including a TD throw to backup offensive lineman Conor McDermott.

“That was probably the highlight of my entire life so far, that touchdown pass,” a smiling Wilson said.

Lawrence, the top selection in April, was 26 of 39 for 280 yards for the Jaguars, who lost top running back James Robinson to a torn Achilles’ tendon early in the game.

“What was different about this one was . . . so close,” Lawrence said. “We’re 2 yards away. Obviously, we didn’t execute cleanly there at the end.”

The last meeting of rookie quarterbacks taken with the Nos. 1-2 picks was in 2015, when the Titans’ Marcus Mariota bested top pick Jameis Winston and the Buccaneers. Previously, No. 1 overall Peyton Manning and the Colts beat Ryan Leaf in the Chargers in 1998, and first pick Drew Bledsoe and the Patriots lost to Rick Mirer and the Seahawks in 1993.

Both teams lost key defensive players a few hours before kickoff: Jacksonville linebacker Myles Jack and Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went on the COVID-19 list.

The Giants' Jake Fromm went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception in his first NFL start. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Fromm flops for Giants

Jake Fromm got a pep talk before his first NFL start from the ineffective Giants quarterback he replaced in the lineup. Mike Glennon’s advice was simple: “I told him, he’s here for a reason. He belongs. Go have fun.”

It didn’t work.

Fromm got an early hook and gave coach Joe Judge little choice but to bench him in the third quarter with a debut that seemed to get worse with each drive. Fromm went 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception. Not for one drive. Or one quarter. The game.

His play went a long way toward helping the Eagles send the Giants to their fourth straight loss, 34-10, in Philadelphia.

“Not ideal,” Fromm said.

▪ Running back Miles Sanders left the Eagles’ win with a hand injury. Sanders entered with 709 yards rushing and added another 45 in the first half before he left with the injury. Sanders has yet to rush for a touchdown this season, but was coming off his best two games of the season. He ran for 120 yards in a win over the New York Jets and followed up with a career-high 131 yards against Washington.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hands off in just the third snow game played in Seattle. LINDSEY WASSON/Associated Press

Let it snow in Seattle

For just the third time since Lumen Field opened in 2002, the Seahawks played a home game in the snow. A weather system moved into the Seattle metro area in the early hours Sunday and snow was continuing to fall as the Seahawks’ game against the Chicago Bears kicked off.

The last time Seattle played a home game in the snow was the home finale of the 2008 season when the Seahawks beat the Jets. Previous to that was a November 2006 Monday night game against Green Bay, also a Seattle victory.

In both those games, Hall of Famer Brett Favre was the starting quarterback for the visitors.

Chicago rookie quarterback Justin Fields was inactive because of an ankle injury. Nick Foles was announced as the starter for Chicago on Friday, but there was a chance Fields would have been his backup. Instead, Ryan Willis backed up Foles. Willis was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Seattle listed running back Alex Collins and defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. inactive despite both clearing protocols and being activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Collins was activated on Wednesday and Hyder was cleared on Saturday.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson broke the NFL record for most receiving yards in the first two seasons of a career. Jim Mone/Associated Press

Record receivers

The star receivers for the Rams and Vikings each put their names in the record books in Los Angeles’s 30-23 win at Minnesota.

Justin Jefferson passed his fellow LSU alum and friend Odell Beckham Jr. for the most receiving yards in NFL history in a player’s first two seasons. Jefferson had eight catches for 116 yards, giving him 2,851 for his career. Beckham had 2,755 yards in his first two seasons.

Cooper Kupp became the first player of all time to record at least 90 receiving yards in 14 different games in a single season. Antonio Brown (2014) and Michael Irvin (1995) did it in 13 games.

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (ankle) returned from a two-game absence with three catches for 40 yards, but he aggravated the injury twice and barely played in the second half. The Vikings also placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion and backup tackle Rashod Hill on the COVID-19 reserve list. Running back Dalvin Cook landed on the list after testing positive for the virus earlier in the week.

Chiefs losses pile up

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire left the game against Pittsburgh with a collarbone injury. Edwards-Helaire carried twice on the opening drive of the second half, and it wasn’t clear when the injury occurred. He never went into the injury tent and was not on the sideline when the Chiefs got the ball back after a Pittsburgh fumble.

The former first-round pick had nine carries for 27 yards with a touchdown run against the Steelers.

Tight end Travis Kelce was among three Chiefs starters that were ruled out early Sunday when they failed to test out of COVID-19 protocols. The Chiefs also were missing leading tackler Nick Bolton and starting right tackle Lucas Niang.

▪Pro Bowl linebacker Shaquil Barrett left Tampa Bay’s 32-6 win over Carolina with a knee injury. Barrett was injured in the second quarter while applying pressure to Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Bucs coach Bruce Arians said after the game Barrett had a mild MCL sprain in his knee, but wouldn’t say how long he will be out.

Barrett has 36½ sacks over the last three seasons for Tampa Bay and is one of its key players on defense.

Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore left the game in the second half with a groin injury.

▪ The Ravens lost cornerback Anthony Averett with a chest injury in the first quarter of their 41-21 loss to the Bengals. The team’s top two quarterbacks, Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, were already out for the season with injuries.

▪ Lions running back D’Andre Swift missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder despite returning to practice ahead of Detroit’s 20-16 loss to the Falcons. Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a thumb ailment, ending his season with a team-high six interceptions.

Atlanta placed starting defensive tackle Tyeler Davison on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Davison joins another defensive tackle, Marlon Davidson, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Falcons wide receiver Tajae Sharpe was out with a foot injury.