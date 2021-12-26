Turns out, Patriots as Super Bowl contenders was just a mirage

But not even Zo or the Full Rochie would dare predict a Super Bowl or a deep playoff run for these 2021 Patriots. Not now. Not after what we just witnessed. Not for a team that couldn’t get Josh Allen off the field in a 33-21 home loss. Not for a team that evidently can’t play from behind. Not for a team that just got manhandled by the Colts and Bills in back-to-back games.

This is not to say the Patriots can’t rally in the final two weeks (they have the 2-13 Jags at Gillette next weekend), then go on one of those magical wild-card playoff runs. Theoretically, they still can get where they want to go.

Advertisement

Remember how we laughed at Buffalo just three weeks ago? Nervous Nellie coach Sean McDermott was badly outcoached by Bill Belichick, then refused to give the Hoodie credit in a bizarre postgame presser. McDermott was equal parts Clive Rush, Bobby Valentine and Tom Cruise-on-the-couch with Oprah.

Those were the days when the Pats were winning seven in a row, owning the top seed in the AFC, and we had December dreams of New England vs. Tampa Bay — Bill vs. Tom — in the Super Bowl in LA in February.

It was a mirage. It turns out that the Pats aren’t as good at the Bills, certainly not without a hurricane wind serving as New England’s 12th man. Allen is a much better quarterback than Jones (two more interceptions), and New England’s defense is something of a myth. The Bills were good for a whopping 428 yards of total offense Sunday and never punted. Not once (for the first time in Belichick’s career as a head coach). If not for a couple of end zone drops by Bills receivers, this would have been an embarrassing rout.

Advertisement

(Aside: can the Patriots just drop the N’Keal Harry Project right now? Harry is not only a wasted talent, he’s Eddie Mush. He’s Bob Stanley. Bad things happen any time the Pats try to make him part of their offense).

It’s clear that the Patriots lost their mojo somewhere between Orchard Park and Indianapolis. The bye week was not their friend. Since they came back from hiatus, they’ve been sloppy and undisciplined. They’ve come out flat two games in a row. Uncharacteristically, they’ve been flagged for inattentiveness and bad behavior.

Buffalo’s strategy was to get a lead and dare Jones to beat them. Jones could not. Mac completed only 14 of 32 passes for 145 yards and threw two interceptions, good for a career-low passer rating of 31.4

“It really just wasn’t our day, but there’s no excuses,” said Jones. “I didn’t play great. I can play lot better. It starts with me. We have to execute better. Go out there and do your job and I didn’t do it early on in the game or throughout the game.”

After losing to the Colts a week ago, Jones cited a poor practice week. Asked about that comment Sunday, he said he did not want to talk about the past.

Never mind that 31.4 passer rating — Jones’s answer to the delicate question will get him an 800 on his Patriot media-coaching SATs.

Veteran Pats copped to sloppy mistakes and bad manners.

Advertisement

“We’re shooting ourselves in the foot too much," admitted New England running back Damien Harris (three touchdowns).

“It’s execution," said wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. “We just haven’t executed to the best of our ability. We have to go in the locker room and look each other in the eye and say we are going to do things right. We have got to to a be smarter.

Center David Andrews, who picked up a taunting penalty, added, “Bad start. We put ourselves in a hole and you don’t want to do that against a good football team . . . This is our fault. There’s no one to blame except us."

Belichick famously apologized to the local media after his miserable postgame press conference in Indianapolis. On Sunday, he should have apologized for his defense. The Hoodie’s postgame session lasted less than 3½ minutes.

After the usual “got to play better, got to coach better,” Belichick was asked about his defense and summed it up with, “They did a better job than we did, that’s for sure."

Then came the highlight-lowlight when a brave reporter broke a long silence, asking, “Hi. Football aside, sorry, but I’m doing a story about New Year’s resolutions and I was just wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers?"

Epic.

Hearing the question, Belichick took on the “I-just-want-to-explode-but-I-am-not-going-to-do-it” look that Rockford Peaches manager Jimmy Dugan gets in “A League of Their Own," when Evelyn again fails to hit the cutoff person on a throw from the outfield.

Advertisement

“Yeah, not right now," said the coach. “Maybe next week."

Play better. Coach better. Behave better.

Those are the Patriots resolutions now that they’ve lost the momentum and top seed that temporarily led us to believe they were a serious playoff contender.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.