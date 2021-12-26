With AFC East supremacy on the line, Josh Allen put together a statement victory against the Patriots

He’s the reason the Bills are in the driver’s seat in the AFC East with two games to go, and the Patriots’ grip on the division they’ve owned and operated for nearly two decades feels broken with Buffalo on the verge of back-to-back crowns.

“I don’t know who the [expletive] they thought I was, Harry,” Allen said. If they didn’t before, the Patriots, 33-21 losers to the Buffalo Bills , know exactly who Allen is — the best quarterback in the AFC East and the difference-maker in the division.

FOXBOROUGH — A jubilant Josh Allen bounded off the Gillette Stadium field and into the tunnel, greeted by defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. The conquering quarterback slapped hands with Phillips. Then Allen, as he did all afternoon, loudly announced his presence.

The once-erratic Allen authored his pièce de résistance with no real resistance from Bill Belichick and the Patriots’ top-ranked scoring defense. The quarterback with his own cereal ate the Patriots for breakfast, completing 30 of 47 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns while not taking a sack or committing a turnover. The focal point passer was also Buffalo’s leading rusher with 12 attempts for 64 yards, including a pivotal fourth-and-1 pickup.

The Patriots’ divisional dynasty remains in abeyance. Allen is the reason. When the Bills needed a play, conventional or improvisational, he found a way to make it.

On the aforementioned Allen keeper on fourth down from the Patriots’ 34-yard line, it looked like the Patriots had him dead to rights on a rollout. He executed the NFL equivalent of a Euro-step and gained 8 yards. On third and 10 from the Patriots’ 26, he made an acrobatic, improvisational shovel pass to Stefon Diggs for 19 yards. Two plays later, he shoveled another pass to Dawson Knox, a 2-yard touchdown that shoveled the final dirt on the Patriots.

Fort Foxborough turned funereal with Buffalo taking a 33-21 lead with 2:30 remaining.

Buffalo bivouacked in the Patriots’ red zone all day (seven trips), with the Patriots failing to force a single punt in nine Bills’ possessions. It marked the first time a Belichick-coached Patriots team forced zero punts. The Patriots and Belichick had zero answers for Allen.

“Josh Allen did a great job of whatever the defense was just taking what was there,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. “Not trying to force any play. If everyone was covered down the field he checked it down. We got different coverages where it was open down the field, and he took it.

“He played a really controlled game. I thought he did a good job, and we didn’t adjust well. He kept the chains moving and gave them the ability to really control the game.”

Here’s a scary thought: This is what life is like for Belichick and the Patriots when they’re on the other side of the Quarterback Gap in the AFC East. For all those years, the Patriots prospered because they had You Know Who at quarterback and Belichick on the sidelines. They still have the sideline sorcerer, but he couldn’t conjure up any spell to combat Allen’s magic.

Alarmingly, that’s becoming a trend. Allen was once the quintessential million-dollar arm, budget-brain QB that Belichick could befuddle. But the only way the Patriots have stopped him in the last three meetings is relying on the wind to do it, the case in the teams’ first meeting Dec. 6 in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Now 3-4 in his career vs. the Patriots, Allen threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns last year here. He has thrown eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last three games against Belichick. He has turned the ball over once, a fumble on a botched handoff to Matt Breida in the first meeting this season that was charged to Allen’s ledger.

The Bills quarterback is the acting gatekeeper in the AFC East, and the Patriots no longer have the key to slowing him down. The NFL is a quarterback league, and the AFC East is not a territorial exception to that rule.

Sorry.

Bills players and fans have waited forever for this type of divisional deliverance, living on the positive side of the franchise QB equation where their franchise passer outweighs whatever advantages the opposition wields.

“I thought 17 had an incredible game today,” said Bills coach Sean McDermott, who watched Allen prosper without COVID-positive receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and with a depleted offensive line.

“Josh makes a quarter of a billion dollars. Josh is worth every penny,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “The media, people, talk, and Josh keeps his mouth shut and his head down and just goes out and performs. I wouldn’t have expected anything else.”

Patriots fans expected something else — the old, mistake-prone Allen and the return of divisional dominance.

Technically, it’s not over. The teams are tied atop the division at 9-6, but if Buffalo wins out against the Falcons and the Jets they’ll take the title by virtue of having the best record in intra-divisional play. The Bills are currently 4-1 in AFC East play to the Patriots’ 3-2.

The reason the Patriots find themselves in this position is because the Mac Mafia overrated rookie Mac Jones and underrated Allen. For the second consecutive game, Jones was asked to play catch-up, and it caught up to the Patriots after Allen built a 20-7 third-quarter lead.

Keeping up with the Jones was no problem for Allen. Jones was 14 of 32 for 145 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. His completion percentage for the season dipped to 67.2. The difference between a quarterback acting as the centerpiece and being an auxiliary piece was on full display.

The Patriots were quite fond of telling us they were better than their 2-4 start. Now, it’s apparent that they also weren’t quite as good as the 7-0 record they ran off after that.

Water finds its level. That level for the Patriots is neither a losing record nor the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In the last two weeks, the Patriots have lost their cool and their hold on the division.

It’s time to regroup and hope that the old Allen rears his turnover-prone helmet against the Falcons or Jets.

But Allen made both profound and profane statements Sunday, both delivering the same message — the division is Allen Town now.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.