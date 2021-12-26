Ireland tells people to avoid shops, crowds as Omicron spreads

Ireland’s chief medical officer warned people to avoid shops and not to mix with people from other households indoors, as coronavirus cases soar.

People should “avoid crowded places including retail environments” and shop online “where possible,” chief medical officer Tony Holohan said in an emailed statement. “Do not socialize or meet indoors with people from other households,” he added.

The warning comes the day after Christmas, traditionally the biggest day of the year for household mixing in Ireland. The nation saw its highest number of daily confirmed cases on Dec. 24, with even higher case numbers expected. The government has already curbed opening hours for bars and restaurants and ordered nightclubs closed, but has not imposed official restrictions on shops beyond making masks mandatory.