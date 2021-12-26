fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ireland tells people to avoid shops, crowds as Omicron spreads

By Peter Flanagan Bloomberg,Updated December 26, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Members of the public are seen shopping during the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Members of the public are seen shopping during the Boxing Day sales on December 26, 2021, in Glasgow, Scotland.Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Ireland’s chief medical officer warned people to avoid shops and not to mix with people from other households indoors, as coronavirus cases soar.

People should “avoid crowded places including retail environments” and shop online “where possible,” chief medical officer Tony Holohan said in an emailed statement. “Do not socialize or meet indoors with people from other households,” he added.

The warning comes the day after Christmas, traditionally the biggest day of the year for household mixing in Ireland. The nation saw its highest number of daily confirmed cases on Dec. 24, with even higher case numbers expected. The government has already curbed opening hours for bars and restaurants and ordered nightclubs closed, but has not imposed official restrictions on shops beyond making masks mandatory.

Advertisement

While hospitalizations remain at about the lowest level since October, the government expects that to change in the days ahead.

“It is important that all of us continue to reduce our contacts and avoid crowded places, to the greatest extent possible,” Holohan said. “If you are yet to receive a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine, then you should take every measure you can to protect yourself until you are eligible to receive it,” he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video