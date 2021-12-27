Fans thank Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’ for its portrayal of growth — and its representation of Black women

Saying goodbye to a show is always hard, but it hurts even more for those who feel a strong connection to the characters.
Every week, fans turned on their TVs to watch the hit HBO show “Insecure” to see familiar faces that for so many represented Black womanhood. On Sunday, they tuned in for the last time as the series wrapped up after five seasons.
Fans’ connections to the show extended beyond the television screen: It sparked conversations on Black Twitter on everything from wearing natural hair, navigating the dating scene, to even the iconic playlist. And cast members tweeted right along with fans every episode.
Advertisement
The main character, Issa Dee, played by “Insecure” creator Issa Rae, made sure the characters’ stories spoke to regular people. Each episode explored different topics such as mental health, police brutality, gentrification, and postpartum depression — all issues that profoundly affect the Black community.
The show started in 2011 as a web series called “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” and HBO picked it up in 2016.
Viewers had the privilege of watching the characters grow for five seasons, even as many fans grew up themselves. By the last episode, Rae’s character isn’t insecure anymore: she blossomed into owning every layer of herself.
Although fans are saying goodbye to “Insecure,” the show’s legacy endures with the message — delivered countless times over its five-season run — that it’s okay to be your authentic self.
Check out these Twitter reactions of fans thanking Issa Rae:
#Insecure has given so much to so many… for me it gave me my first show #HellaOpinions.— Lil Boosted (@SylviaObell) December 26, 2021
As the series comes to an end tonight I just want to thank @IssaRae @insecurehbo for shifting culture in a way many talk about but rarely DO. You’re leaving behind a helluva legacy. pic.twitter.com/In0Ficcl0v
Wow man. What an era.— Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) December 27, 2021
It’s been an absolute pleasure live tweeting #insecure with y’all for 5 seasons.
The biggest lesson.. don’t forget your girls birthday.
Of course got to post my picture at #TheDunes with @insecurehbo having its series finale tonight! 😩😭🥲— st. ɳick 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) December 27, 2021
We’ll miss you #Insecure, anxious & excited to see how it all ends! 📺
📸: @jmbeaanie pic.twitter.com/Mbi9EYrmKL
I know we focused on the romance a lot in this show but the definition of growth is found within Molly and Issa’s friendship. Friendships are hard. And this show was a true showcasing of what it means to love through relationships as people still figuring it out. #InsecureHBO— simi (@simimoonlight) December 27, 2021
We got to be a part of a show that showed black people in their everday lives and specifically conveyed a message that black women can have it all + empowered them. It was so refreshing to watch something that we could all relate to & still be entertained. I'll miss insecure man— penny (@coolblackgirl) December 27, 2021
I enjoyed the past 5 seasons representation matters and it's been great to see black actors/actresses displayed with grace and genuine love. So many moments I could relate too.The documentary was everything. #InsecureHBO #InsecureFinale #Insecure #classic #ThankYouIssa— Queen Thrifty (@QueenThrifty) December 27, 2021
To feel seen as a single, black, dark skinned woman figuring out this life thing. To show that black people are not monolithic and the beauty of our differences and culture. To see black joy on my screen on a regular? Thank you #Insecure— Angela (@AngelaFadzai) December 27, 2021
Dear @IssaRae. Thank you for giving the world your brilliance. Thank you to the writers who really cared about their craft. The directors who made each scene magical. Thank you to the entire cast and crew of @insecurehbo. Bravo! #InsecureSeriesFinale pic.twitter.com/ecjpTIvs8V— G. Barton-Sinkia 🍁 (@gbartonsinkia) December 27, 2021
#Insecure Thank you. It doesn’t feel like I’m the only dope awkward black girl anymore. I will miss the show. Just know I will be watching reruns unapologetically. #InsecureHBO— Michelle Lee (@GlitzyCoilz) December 27, 2021
Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.