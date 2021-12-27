Fans thank Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’ for its portrayal of growth — and its representation of Black women

Saying goodbye to a show is always hard, but it hurts even more for those who feel a strong connection to the characters.

Every week, fans turned on their TVs to watch the hit HBO show “Insecure” to see familiar faces that for so many represented Black womanhood. On Sunday, they tuned in for the last time as the series wrapped up after five seasons.

Fans’ connections to the show extended beyond the television screen: It sparked conversations on Black Twitter on everything from wearing natural hair, navigating the dating scene, to even the iconic playlist. And cast members tweeted right along with fans every episode.