Fans thank Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’ for its portrayal of growth — and its representation of Black women

By Allana J. Barefield Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2021, 9 minutes ago
Issa Rae, left, and Yvonne Orji.
Issa Rae, left, and Yvonne Orji.Merie Weismiller Wallace - SMPSP/Associated Press

Saying goodbye to a show is always hard, but it hurts even more for those who feel a strong connection to the characters.

Every week, fans turned on their TVs to watch the hit HBO show “Insecure” to see familiar faces that for so many represented Black womanhood. On Sunday, they tuned in for the last time as the series wrapped up after five seasons.

Fans’ connections to the show extended beyond the television screen: It sparked conversations on Black Twitter on everything from wearing natural hair, navigating the dating scene, to even the iconic playlist. And cast members tweeted right along with fans every episode.

The main character, Issa Dee, played by “Insecure” creator Issa Rae, made sure the characters’ stories spoke to regular people. Each episode explored different topics such as mental health, police brutality, gentrification, and postpartum depression — all issues that profoundly affect the Black community.

The show started in 2011 as a web series called “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” and HBO picked it up in 2016.

Viewers had the privilege of watching the characters grow for five seasons, even as many fans grew up themselves. By the last episode, Rae’s character isn’t insecure anymore: she blossomed into owning every layer of herself.

Although fans are saying goodbye to “Insecure,” the show’s legacy endures with the message — delivered countless times over its five-season run — that it’s okay to be your authentic self.

Check out these Twitter reactions of fans thanking Issa Rae:


Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.

