Six local New Year’s Eve comedy shows to help you get the last laugh on 2021

Jay Whittaker will appear on a bill with Dave Russo and Laura Severse at Laugh Boston.

IMPROV ASYLUM MAIN STAGE NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW It’s hard to describe this show in advance, because most of it won’t be written until the moment it’s performed. The improv house offers its premier cast for three shows of improvised comedy and sketch. 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 10 p.m. $35. Improv Asylum, 216 Hanover St., Boston. 617-263-6887, www.improvasylum.com

If you’re venturing out on New Year’s Eve in search of laughs and good times, here are six shows to chase some of those 2021 blues away.

NEW YEAR’S EVE EARLY BIRD SHOW A good mix of comedy styles on this early show, with endearingly goofy Boston lug Dave Russo, the often brutally sarcastic Laura Severse, and the laid back but somewhat straitlaced Jay Whittaker. 5 p.m. $20. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NYE WITH DAN BOULGER A kind of wry everyman, Boulger once remarked that he studied history in college because subjects like math were too conceptual. “History’s great,” he said. “History’s like, a guy tells you a story, and then you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. I know that now. I’m a historian.’ " With Andrew Della Volpe. 8 p.m. $20. Nick’s Comedy Stop, 200 Warrenton St., Boston. www.nickscomedystop.com

HOPPIN’ NEW YEAR’S EVE Two Boston headliners, Christine Hurley and Jim Colliton, provide the comedy for this event that starts early and runs late, with live music from the Buckley Brothers dance band, food, and a champagne toast at midnight. 6 p.m. $149. DoubleTree by Hilton Boston North Shore, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. www.eventbrite.com

Steve Sweeney is scheduled to perform two shows at Quincy’s Fox & Hound.

STEVE SWEENEY’S NEW YEAR’S EVE COMEDY SPECIAL One of the founding veterans of the Boston comedy scene performs two shows at Quincy’s cozy Fox & Hound. With Erin Lynch and Shea Spillane. 7 p.m. (9 p.m. show is sold out). $30. The Fox & Hound Wood Grille and Tavern, 123 Sea St., Quincy. 617-471-4030, www.eventbrite.com

NEW YEAR’S EVE AT THE COMEDY STUDIO The Studio is still producing its shows at Vera’s in Union Square until its new Harvard Square venue opens later in 2022. It will end this year with a showcase show featuring Kathe Farris, Ellen Sugarman, Al Park, and comics to be announced. 8 p.m. $30. Vera’s, 70 Union Square, Somerville. www.thecomedystudio.com