At this family film festival, see the world through kids’ eyes

By Kari Bodnarchuk Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2021, 19 minutes ago
A scene from “My Dad Is a Sausage,” one of the films to be shown at Belmont World Film’s 19th annual Family Festival.
Learn about kids in other cultures — from Brazil, Iceland, and Spain to the Czech Republic — during Belmont World Film’s 19th annual Family Festival Jan. 14-23.

Watch films in movie theaters or at home during this hybrid in-person and online event. The festival features more than 30 feature-length, short animated, live-action, and documentary films geared to children 3 to 12 and their families.

Watch young girls defying female stereotypes, students learning how to grow food through a 100-year-old gardening program in the Netherlands, and stories passed down by Indigenous peoples. Don’t miss the short films about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and three virtual clay animation sessions led by the senior model maker for the Wallace and Gromit films (Jan. 14).

In-person screenings take place at Arlington’s Regent Theatre, West Newton Cinema, and Watertown’s Arsenal Yards. Online ticket options range from $10-$65; in-person screenings are $10 per film. Call 617-484-3980 or go to www.belmontworldfilm.org.

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.

