Bigger business, bigger space. 3D printing company Markforged moving HQ to Waltham

It’s also a sign that there’s still demand for office space in Boston’s suburbs, even as some companies adopt remote or hybrid work models because of the pandemic.

To unite a workforce that had been working out of separate facilities in Watertown, Markforged announced last week that it will relocate its headquarters next year to a 120,000-square-foot office along Route 128 in Waltham. The move comes less than six months after the company went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company, landing it $361 million in gross proceeds.

Markforged, a local 3D printing company, had been growing so quickly that it couldn’t fit all of its employees in one building.

Since going public, Markforged has hired more than 100 people, bringing its headcount to more than 350 people globally. The company said the new four-story headquarters, located at 60 Tower Road, can hold more than 500 people.

Markforged CEO Shai Terem said in a press release that the new headquarters will bring together the company’s corporate, commercial, and engineering departments. The move is expected to be completed in fall 2022.

“This new space will empower our employees to work side by side to fulfill our mission to reinvent manufacturing,” he said.

Founded in 2013 by Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduates, Markforged is trying to meet a moment where global supply chain issues are top of mind for businesses. In an earnings call in November, Terem addressed investors with a PowerPoint slide featuring one striking photo: The cargo container ship that got stuck in the Suez Canal.

It was a not-so-subtle reminder of what Terem sees as the company’s value proposition: Helping companies design and print their own products on-the-spot, so they don’t have to rely on deliveries from afar.

“Some ship their manufacturing parts around the world,” the PowerPoint slide read. “Others simply hit print.”

Terem said the company’s sales process used to have two components — help people understand they have a supply chain problem, then convince them that Markforged products could help solve them. Now, he said, the first part is clear from the get-go.

“They understand they must build a much more resilient supply chain,” he said.

Markforged has about 10,000 customers, including Tesla and NASA. Chief financial officer Mark Schwartz said it is “not uncommon” for companies to buy more than five 3D printers.

Next year Markforged plans to begin shipping its “biggest, fastest and most sophisticated” 3D printer, called the FX20. The printer was designed to produce stronger, lighter, and heat resistant materials for the aerospace, defense, automotive industries.

Markforged generated $24 million in revenue during the third quarter, up 53.8 percent from the comparable period last year. Schwartz said the company expects annual revenue to reach nearly $90 million this year.

To help meet growing demand for its new printer, the company also announced last week that it plans to almost double the size of its global manufacturing facility in Billerica to 46,000 square feet next year. This site makes the industrial-grade materials that go inside Markforged printers, such as carbon fiber and metals.

The company’s stock trades around $5, down about 30 percent from its price on July 15, when it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.





