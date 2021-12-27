‘It’s so much more than what they expect to find.’ Zoo New England celebrates record year

Now, said president and CEO John Linehan, they want keep the momentum going.

Zoo New England — which operates the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston and Stone Zoo in Stoneham — welcomed a combined a record 1 million visitors to the two facilities, as families looked for outdoors and COVID-safe activities.

It was a stop-and-start year for many Boston-area cultural institutions, amid cautious reopenings and surging variants. But one was busier than ever.

The zoos are “becoming much more of a regional draw, and we’re seeing a lot more first-time visitors,” he said. “I think people are always presently surprised here. It’s so much more than what they expect to find.”

Indeed, there’s a lot to see.

There are growing baby animals, including a one-year-old gorilla, a giraffe calf in Franklin Park, and a newborn sloth at the Stone Zoo. Franklin Park Zoo’s new outdoor gorilla habitat — a mammoth $8.1 million donor-funded project that will expand the gorillas’ living space to 360,000 cubic feet — is set to open this spring. And the second annual Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience — the Instagram-friendly nighttime exhibit modeled after Chinese New Year celebrations — drew about 205,000 visitors to Franklin Park from July to October.

With indoor childrens' activities sidelined during the pandemic, Zoo New England had its highest-ever visitor count in 2021. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

In a year when some cultural institutions struggled to stay open and safe for staff and visitors, the zoo had some advantages: large outdoor spaces, kid-friendly exhibits for families with children too young to be eligible for a COVID vaccine, and draws for people of a wide variety of ages.

There have also been difficulties.

Staff members had to keep themselves safe from COVID while caring for the animals, including species that have been shown to harbor the virus that causes it. This fall, the zoo’s big cats, primates, and ferrets and otters were all vaccinated with a two-dose regiment donated by animal health company Zoetis. Most human staff members have been vaccinated as well. Zoo leadership spent last week navigating the city of Boston’s new vaccine requirements, and preparing for mid-January when staff will have to verify visitors’ vaccination status.

“One of the things I’m really proud of is how engaged and creative the staff has been in understanding this rapidly changing environment we all live in,” Linehan said.

Zoo New England president and chief executive John Linehan. In the background is the new outdoor gorilla habitat under construction. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

And while Boston Lights was extraordinarily popular, Linehan said, leaders decided not to extend this year’s exhibit past early October.

“Our staff was getting exhausted and needed a break,” he said. “COVID has taken a toll on everybody, and it’s physical and psychological. And the well-being of our staff is important to us. ... We knew we were leaving some money on the table, so to speak, and some visitors less satisfied if they couldn’t come in. But it’s one of the difficult decisions we have to make.”

Still, a similar ZooLights exhibit is running at the Stone Zoo through Jan. 9, and there are already plans for next year’s Boston Lights exhibit, Linehan said. The zoo has not announced an opening date.

Amid constant turmoil, Zoo New England leaders decided to invest in drawing return visitors and creating a sense of connection to the zoos. They focused on memberships — Annual passes to both zoos that cost $85 for one person or $125 to $150 for a family — and opportunities for $500 and $1000 donors to attend a VIP reception or behind-the-scenes tours. It helped. The zoo added more than 10,000 members in the first 11 months of 2021 — after losing members last year — to 26,728.

“We increased our investment in member acquisition and it has paid off,” Linehan said.

This spring, the Franklin Park Zoo will open Gorilla Grove, an expanded home for its six gorillas. The current indoor exhibit will remain in place, but the gorillas will be able to climb out of it to a larger outdoor area with nooks and crannies to climb into, vines to swing on, and trees to nestle in.

Gorilla "Little Joe" in a moment of thought while sitting in an exhibit. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

When the Grove is ready and the animals are settled, he said, visitors will be able to walk through corridors within the habitat — the animals and their environment surrounding them.

“It’s going to bring people to be immersed in the gorilla habitat,” Linehan said. The gorillas “will be in the superior position to our visitors here. Our visitors will really be contained within their habitat.”

The transition will be gradual, Linehan said, and he expects the youngest gorilla, Pablo, who was born in October 2020, will probably lead the exploration into the new space once construction is finished. In his current habitat, Pablo has enjoyed interacting with visitors through the exhibit’s windows. Recently, Linehan said, he watched two children who looked to be in early elementary school showing Pablo drawings in their sketchbooks. They lifted their sketches up high, and Pablo followed them, looking at what they were showing him.

“Our biggest hope is that people are going to come for fun and leave as conservationists, or move along that continuum towards becoming better stewards of the planet,” Linehan said. “Ultimately getting them to change behavior in ways that better accommodate these species who continue to share this planet with us.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.