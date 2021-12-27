6 New Year’s Eve performances from Boston-bred artists

Three of the performances were shown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” the seminal Dec. 31 ABC broadcast that is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Ryan Seacrest stepped in as host after Clark died in 2012, and this year the show will feature a lineup that includes LL Cool J, Journey, Billy Porter, Avril Lavigne, and Macklemore. Performances will take place in Times Square — which is limiting New Year’s crowds amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases — and elsewhere.

Even though the pandemic has forced another year of scaled-down dance parties, you’re still going to need some excellent tunes to ring in 2022. So why not hit “play” on some iconic Boston-bred bands giving New Year’s Eve performances? We scoured the archives to find classic performances — from Aerosmith to James Taylor to Donna Summer (we couldn’t find anything from the Pixies or Boston, unfortunately) — saying “hello” to the new year in style.

So, put on your best dancing shoes, turn your speakers all the way up, and take a stroll down memory lane with New Year’s Eve performances of these six Boston acts.

DONNA SUMMER - 1976

Donna Summer, who grew up on Mission Hill, gave a rousing rendition of “Could It Be Magic,” a Barry Manilow song, on the final night of 1976. After being introduced by Frankie Valli, the Queen of Disco, decked out in an ethereal white gown, belted out the song on one of the earliest iterations of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Summer had recorded a disco cover of the song and put it on her album “A Love Trilogy,” which had been released earlier that year.

Summer, whose birthday was also Dec. 31 — she passed away in 2012 — would go on to return to New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2004, performing “You’re So Beautiful.”

MARKY MARK AND THE FUNKY BUNCH - 1991

It’s hard to remember that Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch wasn’t just a ’90s-induced fever dream, but here they are performing on MTV, ringing in 1992 in all their cringey glory. Frontman Mark Wahlberg — a Bostonian who is says he is now thoroughly embarrassed by the onetime rap group — gyrates to his hits “Good Vibrations,” accompanied by singer Loleatta Holloway, “Music for the People,” and

“Wildside,” before departing the stage with an oh-so-hip “peace, I’m out.”

AEROSMITH - 2003

In the 2003 broadcast of “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Dick Clark introduced this video of Aerosmith performing “Baby, Please Don’t Go” on one of their tour stops. The song was originally a blues tune made popular by Big Joe Williams in 1935, but Aerosmith — which formed in Boston in 1970 — adds their signature rock ‘n roll flare. They later put the song on their 2004 studio album, “Honkin’ on Bobo,” which was recorded in the Duxbury home of guitarist Joe Perry.

Before beginning to sing, frontman Steven Tyler gives the crowd a New Year’s resolution to mull over: “Work like you don’t need the money, love like you’ve never been hurt, and dance like you do when nobody’s watching.”

NEW EDITION - 2011

This beloved quintet, who got their start in Roxbury in the early ‘80s, rang in 2012 in Detroit after moving and grooving to “Can You Stand the Rain,” a 1988 tune. Around the three-minute mark, with about 30 seconds to midnight, they count down with the crowd before toasting with flutes of champagne.

Drinks still in hand, the band — which is set to perform at TD Garden on March 2, 2022 as part of The Culture Tour — segue into a turbocharged performance of “My Prerogative.”

JAMES TAYLOR - 2014

On New Year’s Eve in 2014, singer-songwriter James Taylor headed to Stowe Mountain Resort in Vermont to perform a benefit concert, raising funds for the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. The six-time Grammy winner — who was born in Boston and now resides in Western Massachusetts — can be seen below crooning to “You’ve Got a Friend,” one of his signature songs, written by his longtime collaborator Carole King. At the end of the video, you can also see Taylor’s take on the classic “Let it Snow.”

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK - 2018

To ring in 2019, Dorchester-bred band New Kids on the Block gave the massive Times Square crowd at “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” quite the throwback live performance — in the rain, no less. The quintet danced in sync as they sang parts of five of their greatest hits: “Step by Step,” “Block Party,” “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Please Don’t Go Girl,” and “Hangin’ Tough.” The performance came ahead of the boy band’s 2019 Mixtape Tour, which is continuing in May 2022 and arriving at TD Garden for two nights in July.

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com