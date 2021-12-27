Chatham Bars Inn ranked among the world’s best hotels by Condé Nast Traveler

“A mastery of contradictions,” the magazine said of Chatham Bars Inn, adding that the resort has “long excelled at letting family and luxury happily coexist ... Palatial and homey; sandy feet and designer sandals; kids menus and an adults-only spa,” the magazine wrote.

Condé Nast Traveler released its annual “Gold List” of the 45 best hotels and resorts in the world, and Chatham Bars Inn put New England on the map, making the ranks for the first time.

The Gold List is compiled by Condé Nast editors, representing “the places and experiences [editors] carry in their hearts,” the magazine said. The Gold List is one of the publication’s three annual “great lists.” Others include the Readers’ Choice Awards, which audiences select, and the Hot List, which compiles new and notable places from the previous year. Chatham Bars Inn has received the Readers’ Choice Award every year from 2017 to 2021.

The publication called Chatham Bars Inn “the Cape’s grande dame resort,” and noted its multigenerational pull: “Families don’t flock there generation after generation because of renovations or complimentary kids activities. ... They come because every inch of the property’s 25 acres ... is intoxicating.”

Noted for its private beaches, oceanfront pool, and proximity to downtown, the publication said Chatham Bars Inn “oozes nostalgia. And that’s why guests return.”

“CBI has perfected the good stuff: views, a seaside spot to rest your head, and family fun,” Condé Naste editor Cassie Shortsleeve wrote. Rooms start at $300 per night.

Other US-based hotels to make the Gold List include Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, the Carlyle in New York City, the Peninsula Chicago, the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Post Ranch Inn near Big Sur, EAST Miami, Maui’s Montage Kapalua Bay, Four Seasons Resort Lanai, the Wynn Las Vegas & Encore, the Dewberry Charleston, and Moorings Village in the Florida Keys.

Chatham Bars Inn made headlines in September for hosting a wedding that many considered to be among the Cape’s most extravagant to date, and even featured an after-party performance from Bruno Mars.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.