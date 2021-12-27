Applications underway for 2022 North Shore Diversity Catalog

A group of communities north of Boston is preparing another edition of a publication aimed at supporting area businesses that are led by people from diverse backgrounds.
Applications are being accepted through Feb. 1 for businesses to be included in the 2022 North Shore Diversity Catalog.
Led by Salem, eight cities and towns last year created the first edition of the catalog, an online registry of businesses in the region owned by women, minorities, immigrants, LGBTQ people, veterans, or people with disabilities.
The catalog, displayed on the communities’ websites, is now being updated for 2022. In addition to helping municipalities identify diverse businesses when awarding contracts, the catalog is a marketing tool for the businesses, and a resource for consumers seeking to promote social equity through their purchases.
Advertisement
Listed businesses must be located in Beverly, Danvers, Lynn, Marblehead, Nahant, Peabody, Salem, or Swampscott, and have at least 51 percent of their ownership team come from one of the diverse populations. To apply, go to tinyurl.com/2022DivCat.
John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.