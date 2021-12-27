Applications underway for 2022 North Shore Diversity Catalog

A group of communities north of Boston is preparing another edition of a publication aimed at supporting area businesses that are led by people from diverse backgrounds.

Applications are being accepted through Feb. 1 for businesses to be included in the 2022 North Shore Diversity Catalog.

Led by Salem, eight cities and towns last year created the first edition of the catalog, an online registry of businesses in the region owned by women, minorities, immigrants, LGBTQ people, veterans, or people with disabilities.