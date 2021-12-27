Citing COVID uptick, Elorza asks McKee to allow fully remote public meetings again

The state’s Open Meetings Act prohibits public bodies from meeting exclusively via teleconferencing. That requirement had been suspended earlier in the pandemic under an executive order. McKee had let it lapse over the summer, meaning members of the public body had to attend meetings in person, and public bodies were no longer required to live-stream their meetings.

Elorza, in a Dec. 21 letter to McKee, cited the uptick in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as long waits for test results.

PROVIDENCE — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is asking Governor Dan McKee to issue a new executive order allowing public bodies to meet remotely.

Advertisement

Elorza wants the previous executive order renewed as the state faces high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. That would allow public bodies to meet remotely, while requiring live-streaming and remote public participation.

“This is a simple action we can take that will make our public meetings more accessible and keep our communities safe,” Elorza wrote.

A group of open government advocates has also called for the return of an executive order allowing for public bodies to meet remotely. Their letter was dated the same day as Elorza’s.

In response to that letter, McKee’s office urged legislators to take up legislation on the subject.

“The governor is fully committed to transparency and open government, especially during the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” McKee’s office said. “At the same time, we do have a three branch system of government, and the governor has been committed to using his unilateral, executive authority in a limited capacity. "

Elorza had considered running for governor against McKee in 2022 but opted against it. The two remain political rivals, but Elorza complimented McKee on the steps the state had taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19. One of those measures includes an indoor mask mandate, with the option to check for vaccine status in venues under 250 people.

Advertisement

“These are difficult times, in which we must balance many interests, and this approach allows businesses flexibility in their approach,” Elorza wrote.

But after receiving feedback from staff and the community, Elorza said McKee should do more, by allowing public bodies to meet remotely again. The rules affect everything from town councils to school boards to liquor license boards.

“It is critical that we take action now,” Elorza wrote.

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.