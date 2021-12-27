Crews on scene of ‘vehicle incident’ involving Amtrak train in Haverhill

Emergency responders in Haverhill were on the scene of an incident Monday afternoon involving an Amtrak train and a vehicle.
Amtrak said in a tweet that a train on its Downeaster line was stopped just after the Haverhill station after a “vehicle incident.”
Images captured by news helicopters appeared to show a mangled vehicle near the train tracks. Haverhill’s police and fire departments are responding.
An Amtrak spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Downeaster line transports passengers from Boston to Brunswick, Maine. Location tracking data on Amtrak’s website shows that a train left a station in Haverhill at 12:41 p.m., and has been delayed so far by about an hour and 20 minutes.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Train 683 is currently stopped outside of Haverhill (HHL) due to a vehicle incident. We will update when more information is available.— Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) December 27, 2021
#BREAKING: Car hit by a train in Haverhill. We're working to get more information. Bad looking scene. pic.twitter.com/PJGwVhO5UH— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) December 27, 2021
