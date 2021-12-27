Desmond Tutu left his mark on New England

About 500 peace activists gathered in Boston’s Old South Church in 2002 for a conference conference on the Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank. Among the speakers was Tutu, who labeled the Bush administration “too soft” on then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Desmond Tutu, who died from cancer in Cape Town on Sunday at age 90, paid many visits to New England during his decades-long career as an anti-apartheid hero and human rights giant. Here are five times he made local headlines:

“Somehow, the Israeli government is placed on a pedestal, where to criticize them is to be immediately dubbed as anti-Semitic,” he said. “The Jewish lobby is powerful. Very powerful. So what? This is God’s world.”

Tutu also compared the plight of Palestinians to the oppression Black people faced under apartheid.

“I have seen the humiliation of the Palestinians at roadblocks. It reminded me of what happened to us in South Africa, where they battered us and heckled us, and they took joy in humiliating us. My heart aches. Have my Jewish friends forgotten their own history? Have they turned their backs on their own profound religious traditions?”

Baptizing his Massachusetts granddaughter

In 1996, the congregation of All Saints Episcopal Church in Worcester packed pews to hear from a rare guest preacher. There, then-Archbishop Tutu spoke of his granddaughter’s promise as well as the success and plight of his native South Africa.

“For here, we have seen a miracle happen in our country,” Tutu said. “That miracle would have been totally impossible without your prayers, your love, your support. And so the victory that we celebrate is also your victory. No country in the world has ever been upheld in prayer, dedicated prayer, as much as South Africa.

“I come, I come, I come dear friends to say to you thank you, thank you for your love. Thank you for enabling us to become free.”

Officiating at a Hingham wedding

Tutu, the first Black bishop of Johannesburg and archbishop of Cape Town, presided over the wedding of longtime friends Stewart Ting Chong and Marsha Minasian at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Hingham in 1999.

Ting Chong, a South Africa native, first became acquainted with Tutu when he was hired to help Tutu spread the word about apartheid. What started as a temporary position lasted eight years. In a 2011 interview with the Globe, Ting Chong recalled the wedding guests’ surprise upon seeing the celebrity.

One woman remarked, “That’s Desmond Tutu!’’ Her husband responded: “No, it’s just someone who looks like him.’’

Rallying the world against apartheid, at Logan Airport

Tutu wasted no opportunities when traveling abroad to rally worldwide pressure against apartheid. Arriving in Boston for a 1990 meeting of the Harvard University Board of Overseers, of which he was a member, the human rights leader said the world must not let up on pushing South Africa to end the system of segregation or discrimination.

“We have not yet seen the dismantling of apartheid,” Tutu told a group of reporters at Logan Airport. “We want it totally dismantled. Until that happens, or until we realize we are in an irreversible process to that end, they should not be removed.

Referring to Frederik Willem de Klerk, South Africa’s president at the time, he said: “He has moved a very considerable way, and that is what I want to emphasize, the positive. But until we get Nelson Mandela released [from prison] and until we get negotiations going, we can’t begin to celebrate.’'

Enlightening students at Epiphany Middle School

While serving as a visiting professor of global Christianity at the Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, Tutu brought a group of 80 students a special message during a rare visit to Epiphany Middle School in Dorchester in 2002.

“You are precious, precious,” Tutu whispered, lingering over the words, looking around smiling. “God loves you as if you were the only person on Earth and that is what makes you so special . . . each one of us, whether we are tall or whether we are stumpy like me.”

During his visit, Tutu told different stories to the crowd, including one about a child watching a man selling different colored balloons. The child, Tutu said, was amazed by how no matter what color each balloon was, they flew to the sky whenever the vendor released it.

When the child asked why, said Tutu, the man replied: “It’s not the color of the balloon that matters. It’s the stuff inside.”

