Flight disruptions pile up at Logan for fourth day in a row amid nationwide cancellations

Some of the largest U.S.-based airlines — including Delta, United, and JetBlue — said last week that the surging Omicron variant had caused staffing shortages and forced them to cancel flights.

By 1 p.m. Monday, 87 flights arriving at or departing from Logan had been delayed and 37 had been cancelled, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware. The totals were down from 212 flight delays and 54 cancellations listed for the Boston airport Sunday night, and 176 delays and 84 cancellations recorded on Christmas Day.

Flight delays and cancellations snarled travel plans for the fourth day in a row Monday at Logan International Airport, as airlines continue to grapple with staffing shortages tied to COVID-19 that have led to thousands of grounded flights across the U.S. over the holidays.

At least 1,000 U.S. flights had been canceled by early Monday afternoon, and more than 2,800 were delayed, according to Flight Aware. The day’s early disruptions piled on to the 2,300 U.S. flights that were canceled on Saturday and Sunday, and the more than 10,000 delays recorded over the weekend.

On Monday, more than 2,600 flights had been canceled globally and more than 8,700 delayed, according to Flight Aware.

Inclement weather — including icy flash freeze conditions across Massachusetts on Christmas Day — may also have played a role in the weekend’s disarray. Cape Cod-headquartered Cape Air accounted for 41 cancellations, or 31 percent of the canceled flights at Logan on Saturday, and 11, or roughly 15 percent, of the delays, according to Flight Aware. The airline operates smaller planes, and often cancels when weather conditions are poor, MassPort spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said.

“We recommend passengers know the COVID rules for their destination, and to give themselves extra time to get to the airport, check in and get through security, and finally to download the FlyLogan app,” Mehigan said in an e-mail Sunday.

JetBlue has racked up the majority of the delays at Logan over the past few days. On Monday the airline accounted for 45, or about 52 percent, of the delays at the airport. JetBlue was responsible for nearly 60 percent of the delays at Logan on Saturday, and 49 percent of the delays Sunday, according to Flight Aware.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the US airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered, the Associated Press reported.

The disruptions tipped the already stressful holiday travel season further into disorder and left some travelers at Logan over the weekend waiting nervously to see when, if at all, their flights would take off.

