Freezing rain moves in Tuesday morning ahead of mild temperatures to end the year

It should be mild enough right along the coastline that temperatures will be above freezing, but west of Route 128, untreated services could remain a little slick for the first few hours of Tuesday morning.

After a beautiful sunrise, clouds are going to increase throughout the afternoon Monday, leading us into some light, spotty precipitation overnight. This upcoming system is far from a big deal, but it doesn’t take much precipitation to cause slick travel. The most likely time for problems would be from about 3 a.m. until roughly 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Our upcoming weather is actually being created by warmer air moving toward New England. As this warm air hits the cold air in place, it will create the clouds and spotty snow, sleet, and freezing rain. This system will move out after sunrise on Tuesday followed by clearing and milder conditions. Temperatures will reach into the 40s Tuesday afternoon — obviously melting any ice.

Highs will reach the 40s on Tuesday as skies clear. NOAA

The rest of the week generally looks quiet with warmer than average temperatures. Any weather systems won’t be very significant. There could be some spotty precipitation early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be high enough so icy roads won’t be a problem.

Advertisement

This map shows temperatures quite a bit above average for Thursday. Tropical Tidbits

Southern New England may be clipped by a small storm Thursday night with a few showers. Right now, the final day of the year — Friday — looks mostly sunny and slightly milder than average with highs back into the 40s.

The first day of 2022 features the chance for some rain or snow. The weather pattern does look like it’s going to become a bit more unsettled and colder as we get into the new year. At this point, we just don’t know how cold or how stormy we become, but most of the guidance that forecasters use is pointing to a changing pattern at least for the first couple of weeks of January.

Advertisement