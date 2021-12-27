Health official concerned about COVID vaccination rates for children in R.I.

PROVIDENCE, R.I.— A top public heath official is concerned that fewer than half of all eligible K-12 public school students in Rhode Island have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

According to the most recent available data on the state Department of Health’s new website showing vaccination rates among all eligible public school students 5 years and older, 48 percent are partially vaccinated and 42 percent are fully vaccinated.

As of Wednesday, about 74 percent of the state’s total population had been fully vaccinated, according to department data.