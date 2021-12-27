fb-pixel Skip to main content

At least one person shot in Roxbury near Franklin Park, police say

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2021, 1 hour ago

At least one person was found shot in Roxbury Monday afternoon after shots rang out in a residential neighborhood near Franklin Park, police said.

The victim, who wasn’t identified, was found wounded near 34 Schuyler St. after Boston police received a report of shots fired around 2:27 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim. Police are still on the scene.

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

