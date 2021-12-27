At least one person shot in Roxbury near Franklin Park, police say

At least one person was found shot in Roxbury Monday afternoon after shots rang out in a residential neighborhood near Franklin Park, police said.
The victim, who wasn’t identified, was found wounded near 34 Schuyler St. after Boston police received a report of shots fired around 2:27 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman.
There was no immediate word on the condition of the victim. Police are still on the scene.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
