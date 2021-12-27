Maynard gets grant toward sewer project

Maynard will be planning for needed improvements to its Powder Mill sewer pumping station with the help of newly awarded state funding.
The $250,000 grant will enable the town to consider options for addressing deficiencies with the station and the sewer main that delivers town sewage from the station to its waste water treatment plant.
Officials said both the station and the main are in need of upgrades due to their age and condition. They said the planning effort will enhance the town’s chances of securing later state funding to construct the project.
In addition to modernizing the station, the project would provide the town with the additional sewerage capacity needed for anticipated development in the Powder Mill Mixed Use Corridor.
Maynard secured the grant as a result of its state designation in 2021 as a “Housing Choice Community,” a status given to municipalities that show a commitment to expanding affordable housing.
