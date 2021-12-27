National Guard activated to assist at 55 hospitals in Massachusetts Monday

Hundreds of National Guard personnel will be on hand to help hospitals across the state deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, as the Omicron variant pushed infections in Massachusetts to new highs.

Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that he was activating up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals. The deployments were scheduled to begin on Monday.

The Guard members will be assisting at 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance providers in Massachusetts, according to the Baker administration.