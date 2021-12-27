National Guard activated to assist at 55 hospitals in Massachusetts Monday

Hundreds of National Guard personnel will be on hand to help hospitals across the state deal with the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, as the Omicron variant pushed infections in Massachusetts to new highs.
Governor Charlie Baker announced last week that he was activating up to 500 members of the Massachusetts National Guard to address the non-clinical support needs of hospitals. The deployments were scheduled to begin on Monday.
The Guard members will be assisting at 55 hospitals and 12 ambulance providers in Massachusetts, according to the Baker administration.
State public health officials said the Guard members will be deployed to provide security, delivery of patient meals, and non-emergency transportation services (such as transferring patients between two healthcare facilities, or bringing a discharged patient from a hospital to a nursing home).
They will also be available to transport patients via wheelchair or stretcher from their room to receive tests such as x-rays or CT scans, and they may also serve as patient observers, watching patients who are at risk for harming themselves, officials said.
In addition to the National Guard activation, the state Department of Public Health also announced that starting Monday all hospitals are being directed to postpone or cancel all nonessential elective procedures in order to maintain inpatient capacity.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
