Newton mayor asks residents to keep sidewalks clear this winter

“Please, if you’re able, lend a hand to a neighbor (which we’ve been doing a lot in the last two years) who might need help shoveling,” Fuller said in a statement.

That request also extended to offering a helping hand to those who need it.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller is asking residents to do their part when snowfall hits the city, and keep snow clear of sidewalks so they remain safe and walkable.

Once snowfall ends, the city’s snow shoveling ordinance requires residents to clear the sidewalk in front of their properties within 24 hours, according to Fuller. The rule only applies to paved or cement sidewalks, she said. Grass and gravel areas do not need to be shoveled.

Advertisement

City employees will respond to complaints through Newton’s 311 system, she said. After receiving a warning for not clearing a sidewalk, a subsequent complaint against a property owner will result in a fine.

Fines for residential properties are $50, and will be repeated every 24 hours until the sidewalk is cleared. Last year, more than 1,200 complaints were called in, and 378 warnings were issued, Fuller said. Newton assessed 224 fines last year.

Snowplow operators are required to keep snow cleared from parking lots off sidewalks, according to Fuller. If a resident sees a private contractor pushing snow onto a sidewalk, Fuller said they should call Newton police at 617-796-2100.

Waivers for the city’s snow shoveling ordinance are available, Fuller said, and based on “the combination of health and financial duress, or religious circumstances.” People seeking a waiver should contact the city’s Department of Senior Services at 617-796-1660 for more information.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.