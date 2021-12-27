Out with the old Christmas tree at Weir River Farm

Feel free to bring your old Christmas tree to toss into the New Year’s Bonfire at Weir River Farm in Hingham on Jan. 9.
The outdoor event is intended as a “festive way to get outside this winter,” especially for those who have resolved to add more outdoor activities in the New Year. Getting rid of Christmas trees is an added bonus, according to a statement from The Trustees of Reservations, who own and manage the 75-acre working farm on top of Hingham’s Turkey Hill.
The event, which is scheduled to run from 5 to 8 p.m., also includes food and drink from several food trucks.
The cost to attend for members of the Trustees is $9 for adults and $6 for children; non-members pay $15 for adults and $10 for children. All children under 2 are free.
The rain date is Jan. 15. More information is available at thetrustees.org/event/70334/.
