Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Worcester crash

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured Monday morning after he was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Worcester, police said in a statement.
Worcester police responded to the intersection of North Lake Avenue and Belmont Street shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the statement.
Upon arrival, police found the man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was treated by medics on-scene and taken to a hospital, the statement said.
Preliminary investigations determined the man was attempting to cross the street when he was struck by a sedan driving north on Lake Avenue, police said. The driver remained at the scene after the crash.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released.
The crash remains under investigation by Worcester police.
