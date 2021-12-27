Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Worcester crash

A 62-year-old man was seriously injured Monday morning after he was hit by a car while attempting to cross the street in Worcester, police said in a statement.

Worcester police responded to the intersection of North Lake Avenue and Belmont Street shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian crash, according to the statement.

Upon arrival, police found the man in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was treated by medics on-scene and taken to a hospital, the statement said.