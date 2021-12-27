Police ask for help finding missing Providence boy

The boy had an argument with his mother and ran out into the cold wearing flip-flops, which soon fell off, said Major David Lapatin. The family tried to find him for three hours, then contacted police for help, he said.

Erwin Rivera Ochoa ran out of his home on Atwells Avenue at 11 p.m. on Saturday and hasn’t been seen since, according to Providence police.

PROVIDENCE — Police are searching for an 11-year-old Providence boy who disappeared on Christmas night.

Officers have been combing the area since Christmas night, checking with the boy’s friends and contacts from Nathanael Greene Middle School, where he is a student, social media, and even abandoned houses in the area, Lapatin said.

Police have checked multiple tips about the boy’s whereabouts but have not located him so far, Lapatin. They are asking the public to report any sightings.

Lapatin said the boy’s disappearance is “out of the ordinary.”

The boy is 4 feet, 11 inches and weighs about 100 pounds and was last seen wearing black jeans, black socks with no shoes, a coat with black, blue, and white colors, and a black backpack.

Anyone with information related to his whereabouts is asked to please contact Providence Police at (401) 272-3121 and request the Youth Services Bureau.

