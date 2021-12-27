Rhode Island keeps raking in sports betting 💰

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission:769.6 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 795,984 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,379 (on Thursday)

Test-positive rate: 5.7 percent

Currently hospitalized: 273

Total deaths: 3,018

If you’re the kind of Patriots fan who also enjoys betting on your favorite team, Sunday just wasn’t your day.

Playing at home as one-point favorites, the Patriots got rolled by a Buffalo Bills team that once again looks like a contender in the AFC.

On the bright side, your lost wager is kind of like a donation to the state’s coffers, and it’s already looking like Rhode Island is on track to rake in more sports betting revenue in the 2021-2022 fiscal year than ever before.

The state saw $145.5 million in in-person and mobile sports bets during the first four months of the 2021-2022 fiscal year (July-October), and had brought in $12 million in revenue during that same period, according to the Rhode Island Lottery.

At the same point last fiscal year, the state had brought in $8.5 million in revenue.

Remember, not all of that money goes directly to the state. Rhode Island gets 51 percent, IGT gets 32 percent, and Twin River gets 17 percent.

It’s difficult to pinpoint just how well the state will do with sports betting revenue this year, but it’s worth noting that there’s now an extra week of the NFL season (the sports that sees the most betting) and the playoffs are just around the corner.

As for the Patriots, the team has been remarkably solid against the spread. Its 9-6 record against the spread is good for a tie for fifth-best in the NFL, behind only Dallas, Green Bay, Indianapolis, and Detroit.

