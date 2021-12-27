Rhode Island nonprofits share in $5.4m in federal coronavirus relief grants

“We are getting these grants to the nonprofits that are doing the boots-on-the-ground work that Rhode Islanders have been depending on since the pandemic began. This funding will keep these essential partners going as they continue to respond to the needs of their communities,” foundation President and CEO Neil Steinberg said in a statement.

Operation Stand Down in Johnston, the Housing Hotline in Newport, the Domestic Resource Center of South County in South Kingstown, Esperanza-Hope in Providence, Roots2Empower in Pawtucket and Smithfield Senior Services are among the nonprofits sharing in the grants that average more than $32,000.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — More than 160 nonprofits in Rhode Island are sharing $5.4 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for housing, behavioral health services, health care, job training, food pantries and child care for those hardest hit by the pandemic, the Rhode Island Foundation announced last week.

The Rhode Island Nonprofit Support Fund II was established jointly by Governor Dan McKee and the foundation last month.

“I know this funding is invaluable to these organizations that have overcome incredible challenges throughout this pandemic, and I’m grateful that they continue to step up to the plate for Rhode Islanders,” McKee said.

Separately, Rhode Island Hospital is getting $600,000 in federal funding to launch the state’s first Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner program, according to the state’s congressional delegation.

The hospital was awarded the funding from the Department of Justice’s Office of Victims of Crime, the state’s congressional delegation said. The federal funding will enable Rhode Island to provide equitable access to quality, trauma-informed medical and forensic care for survivors of sexual assault and support community resources that prioritize healing and justice, the delegation said.

Senator Jack Reed said it will ensure evidence is properly collected and analyzed, thereby reducing trauma for sexual assault survivors and strengthening the state’s capacity to effectively prosecute cases.

Rhode Island Hospital is part of the Lifespan health system. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Lifespan is building a new program to provide comprehensive support to survivors of sexual assault.

The Department of Justice grant will be used to establish a mobile, SAFE program in coordination with Rhode Island Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital, Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital. An expert SAFE director, educator and coordinator will be hired to support this effort, and they expect to work with close to 200 patients annually.