Somerville

Somerville mayoral inaugural ceremony will be held virtually

By Diana Bravo Globe Correspondent,Updated December 27, 2021, 24 minutes ago

The inaugural ceremony for Somerville’s new mayor, Katjana Ballantyne, will now be a virtual event taking place on Monday, Jan. 3, with the reception postponed until the spring.

The ceremony was moved online due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases locally and the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant, according to a statement from the city.

The city will release information on how to watch the ceremony at somervillema.gov. Ballantyne will deliver a virtual address to the community.

“We are now facing a surge fueled by both the Delta and the more infectious Omicron variants. So we need to each do our part to get safely to the other side of this,” Ballantyne said.

The city also postponed the reception, which will become a civic celebration in the spring.

“Our celebration can wait, and once we get through this, it will be all the more meaningful to gather with one another,” Ballantyne said.

Meanwhile, Somerville’s mask mandate for indoor public places remains in effect, along with the city’s eviction moratorium.

