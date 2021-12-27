Somerville mayoral inaugural ceremony will be held virtually

The inaugural ceremony for Somerville’s new mayor, Katjana Ballantyne, will now be a virtual event taking place on Monday, Jan. 3, with the reception postponed until the spring.

The ceremony was moved online due to the current surge in COVID-19 cases locally and the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant, according to a statement from the city.

The city will release information on how to watch the ceremony at somervillema.gov. Ballantyne will deliver a virtual address to the community.