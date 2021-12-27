State Trooper fired for failing to comply with vaccine mandate for state employees, union says

“Unfortunately this is the first of many,” the State Police Association of Massachusetts wrote in the statement. “During a time of critically short staffing and in a world where we strive to have a well rounded, educated and wholesome Trooper, this is a loss for all of us.”

He was the first state trooper to be fired under the vaccine mandate, the State Police Association of Massachusetts said in a statement. The mandate, which applies to some 42,000 executive branch employees, required state employees to show proof of their vaccine status or seek a religious or medical exemption by Oct. 17.

A Massachusetts State Trooper was fired last week for failing to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate, according to the trooper’s union.

The union said the fired trooper was in his third year with the State Police after having worked at a local department for five years. He was assigned to the Mounted Unit — where troopers patrol state parks and beaches by horseback and aid with crowd control at large events. The trooper “was never disciplined in any way shape or form from either department prior to the mandate,” the statement said.

A State Police spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The news is the first word on firings under the mandate since late October, when Governor Charlie Baker’s office said that more than 500 Massachusetts state employees had been suspended, resigned, or, in some cases, terminated for not complying with the mandate.

At the time, 362 state employees were serving five- or 10-day suspensions for not complying with Baker’s order and another 141 had left state government, of whom 11 were terminated, Baker’s office said.

The mandate is one of the strictest in the country as it does not allow for employees to refuse the vaccine and opt for regular COVID-19 testing instead.

On Monday, a spokeswoman for Baker’s office said “the Administration will have an update on these numbers soon, but not today.”

She said vaccine compliance among State Police is “well over 90 [percent].”

The Baker administration has previously said the requirement will eventually include a booster shot. The sweeping order includes everyone from social workers to budget analysts to correction officers.

SPAM’s president, Sergeant Michael Cherven, said in mid-October that 299 troopers were unvaccinated — 200 of whom have sought a medical or religious exemption, according to data he said the department provided the union. The vast majority of those requests — 186 — were for religious reasons, he said.

SPAM filed a lawsuit in September asking a judge to put the vaccination requirement on hold to give the troopers’ union time to bargain and “negotiate the terms and conditions of their employment.” A Suffolk Superior Court Judge rejected the motion a week later.

“We will continue to look at all legal options and work with our members to ensure their rights are protected,” SPAM’s statement said.

Boston’s former acting mayor, Kim Janey, announced a similar mandate for the city’s 18,000 workers in August, with the caveat that workers could opt-in to regular Covid-19 testing instead of getting the shot. The city earlier this month said that 23 workers had been suspended for non-compliance.

Newly elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu doubled down on that mandate last week, eliminating the option for city employees to be regularly tested instead of vaccinated. The new mandate, which kicks in Jan. 15, also applies to many indoor spaces in the city like restaurants and gyms.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.