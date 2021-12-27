This Providence resident is finding a solution for unhoused LGBTQ+ youth

Even before the pandemic hit Rhode Island, Julio E. Berroa saw many of their friends in the LGBTQ+ community having to sleep in their cars or outside. While a student at Rhode Island College, Berroa also knew what it was like to not be able to return home after they came out.

Julio E. Berroa is the founder of Haus of Codec, which is Providence's first youth shelter.

“I turned to my partner and said, ‘We need to do something to address the situation of homelessness,’” Berroa said in a recent interview with the Globe.

So Berroa started transitioning Haus of Codec from a digital design firm and art empowerment institution that they started in 2017 to a resource for LGBTQ+ youth, which now includes a shelter.

Haus of Codec is Providence’s first youth shelter, said Berroa.

Q: Tell me a bit about the shelter aspect of Haus of Codec.

Berroa: We have a six emergency beds, which are first come, first serve and are set up like a dorm room. There are dividers in between each bed for privacy purposes. We have bathrooms, a kitchen, storage space, and a lounge for people to hangout with a TV and a Chromebook that one of our volunteers donated.

Q: Who can seek shelter at Haus of Codec?

Berroa: The six beds we have are reserved for youth ages 18 to 24 who identify somewhere on the queer spectrum. Since opening up our beds to youth on Dec. 1, we have served more than eight people. A few of them were able to find permanent housing in the short time that they stayed with us.

A lounge space inside Haus of Codec in Providence, R.I. Haus of Codec

Q: Where is the shelter?

Berroa: It’s on the West End of Providence by the Cranston Street Armory. (Berroa said he cannot share the exact location for safety and confidentiality purposes.)

Q: How is Haus of Codec different from other shelters in Rhode Island at this point?

Berroa: We are offering services to a very specific population who are often experiencing homelessness — no matter if we are in the middle of a pandemic or not. We are helping this specific age group because they are typically the most at-risk.

When we say they are in their “out stages” of being queer, some of them are thrown out of their houses. That’s a personal story that I share. When I first came out, I was thrown out of my house. Luckily for me, I lived at the dorms at Rhode Island College so I had a really strong support system around me. But I know that there’s a lot of other youth out there that doesn’t have that support system.

Also, we are trying to make a community. We are not just providing a space for people to sleep, but we want there to be a culture in the building and in our art markets that shows people that we are a safe space for them.

Q: How long can people stay at Haus of Codec?

Berroa: We are an emergency shelter. So we are unable to provide semi-permanent space. Typically, people will be able to stay for a few days to a couple of weeks. We would like to eventually build out to provide semi-permanent space for people to stay more than a couple of weeks, but that won’t come until later in 2022.

Q: Are you offering support services at the shelter as well?

Berroa: We aren’t trying to reinvent the wheel of services and we are not offering case management through the shelter. Instead, we are connecting residents to other services at Sojourner House, House of Hope, and other nonprofits.

We do sit down with them and make sure that they are on track to finding permanent housing because that’s always the ultimate goal. If there’s a snag in their case, we try to help them find a solution.

Q: How do the art markets work?

Berroa: We had our first art market in June 2021. Over the summer, we hosted a number at Dexter Park on the West End of Providence. This winter, we partnered with AS220 and the WaterFire Arts Center to host two art markets. We give all of our residents the option to participate as vendors. We give them the power to make any sort of craft they want and we provide the supplies. They can draw, or really make anything, and then sell it at the market. The money they make from sales goes right to them. We also have local queer and BIPOC artists, that historically didn’t have a place to sell their art, come and participate in our markets.

Q: What challenges do you face at this point?

Berroa: Funding. It’s the primary challenge that we’re facing right now. We are completely volunteer-run right now, and we know that’s not a sustainable model. We are working to apply for grants and are hoping to start paying for staff at some point soon.

Plus, we are facing a housing crisis. People need to put more money toward this crisis, and specifically this age group. Even those LGBTQ+ youth who are going through college face homelessness each semester. Many of them don’t have a place to return to when they leave their dorms. A lot of my former classmates had to sleep in their cars or couch surf.

Q: How could someone volunteer to help at Haus of Codec?

Berroa: Whether individuals want to help set up our monthly art markets or work to ensure our shelter is move-in ready, you can fill out this volunteer form. If you are First Aid certified and know how to administer Narcan, you can inquire about becoming a “House Parent” here.

Also, organizations that can provide services, trainings, programs, or want to organize an event for our residents can reach out by emailing us.

Q: As a nonprofit, how can people support you?

Berroa: We have a donation portal on our website where people can give. People can send their donation through GoFundMe, PayPal, Venmo, and CashApp. But we are also on Patreon where people can give as little as $5 each month or as much as $500 each month. As a nonprofit, all gifts are tax-deductible.

People can also purchase an item from our Amazon Wish List to help support the shelter.

Also, we have a new gift card drive to help out our residents. We are looking for gift cards to local laundromats, grocery stores, restaurants, and other local shops to support our youth. (Those who want to mail gift cards can send them to 330 Cranston St. Providence. R.I., 02907. You can also Venmo or CashApp Haus of Codec with the subject line “Gift Card Donation” or email them.)

Lastly, we are always accepting donations of gently used clothing, sheets, towels, and recyclable fabric through our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island. (Interested donors can set up a time to drop off their donations by emailing.)

