The TikToker, the bear hunter, and the dog controversy that has embroiled Vermont

He was with his son and 10-year-old grandson and after winding through the scenic rolling hills of Northern Vermont, the dogs let out a manic howl as they passed a cornfield owned by a farmer who for years has encouraged Spear to take all the bears he wants.

PEACHAM, Vt. — On the third day of September, shortly before dawn, Butch Spear loaded six hounds into the back of his pickup truck, into crates with holes on the side for the dogs to stick their heads through. And as the 69-year-old has done for thousands of miles before, he took their noses for a ride in search of bear.

Spear said he released four dogs, each wearing a GPS tracking collar, and the hunters followed their signal in two trucks as the dogs chased a bear twice around the cornfield, across the road onto another property, then another, before stopping on a fourth property about three-quarters of a mile away.

From the road, Spear could hear the unmistakable yelping, “like the crowd when someone scores a touchdown,” and he knew the dogs had done exactly what he’d trained them to do, something they accomplished 58 times this year and 65 last. They had chased a bear into a tree.

Legally, the land was not properly posted and Spear and his party could have taken their guns out of the trucks and marched onto the property, walked up to the tree, and decided whether it was a bear they wanted to harvest. (He is interested only in the meat of the most mature males, and has only shot one bear in the past two years.) Vermont law requires property owner to post yellow “No hunting” signs no more than 400 feet apart, and to update the date on them every year; this landowner was behind on his updates, and some of the signs were missing.

Ginny Barn Cat jumped up on Morgan Gold’s shoulder as he fed highland cattle on his farm in Barnet, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

But Spear says he doesn’t believe in marching onto someone else’s property without their consent, so he drove his truck up the driveway of Gold Shaw Farm to introduce himself to the owner and say: “This is who I am and this is what I’m about.”

Today, that opening line has been seen more than 15 million times on TikTok alone, part of an emotional clash that has dragged an ancient hunting tradition into the modern spotlight.

Morgan Gold was recording even before Spear stopped his truck in the driveway, and as Spear got out and walked toward the camera, the audience gets its first good look at the Bruce Spear character with his grandpa beard and his big broad belly. In time, Gold’s YouTube channel would feature another 73 minutes of coverage stemming from the encounter, footage that has reverberated around the world and kicked off a heated debate over property rights, fair chase, and the weaponization of social media.

Spear was just beginning his next sentence, explaining that some hounds had treed a bear, when Gold interrupted him forcefully.

“I’d ask you to leave the property right now,” Gold said as Spear’s face dropped.

“Well, alright,” Spear began his next sentence, and again Gold ran through it.

Morgan Gold paused to check in on the chickens on his farm in Barnet, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“Leave the property right now!” he demanded.

“Well, OK,” Spear replied, with his hands up, and turned to walk back to the truck he’d gotten out of 11 seconds before.

“Well, explain, explain,” Gold said, chasing after Spear as he walked back to his truck. “Go for it, Butch. Because I know it’s not an accident you’re here, either.”

Gold is a 41-year-old Internet star in a genre he colorfully describes as “farm porn for the farm curious.” His 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 422,000 subscribers on YouTube tag along as Gold, who moved with his wife from Washington, D.C., to a duck farm in Northern Vermont three years ago, experiences the highs and lows of being an adult-onset farmer. Hits include “Our Freakishly Huge Duck” and “Barn Kitten POV.”

And though he’d never met Spear until that moment, he knew exactly who he was, and did not think that Spear’s visit was a mere coincidence. That’s because Spear is the president of the Vermont Bear Hound Association, and, two days before, Gold had launched a petition to ban hound hunting in Vermont.

As he had extensively documented for his followers, Gold’s problem with hound hunters began in late July, when raccoon hunters came onto his property at night, their hounds agitating every animal on the farm, including Gold. He was so worked up about their intrusion, and the laws that allowed it, that he used his online clout to launch a campaign against the entire practice of using dogs to chase animals into trees where they can be shot, calling it “a menace to Vermont residents and wildlife” in a change.org petition that has received more than 100,000 signatures.

Morgan Gold bent down to place a camera on Ginny Barn Cat so that she can record some footage from a cat’s point of view on his farm in Barnet, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Just over a month later, when Spear arrived in his driveway, Gold was highly suspicious. Gold agreed to let Spear get his dogs, unarmed, and Spear agreed to let Gold come along and film the entire thing. As both men walked through the woods, they cooled off and had a mostly civil debate as they approached the dogs yelping underneath the black bear, who climbed down the tree and ran off the moment they leashed the hounds. By the time they’d made it back to the trucks, both agreed to sit down and continue their discussion soon.

That has not happened. Instead, Gold’s posts have triggered an online war, with endless sparring between animal rights activists and hunting traditionalists. To each side, Gold and Spear are viewed as polarized caricatures — one the yuppie hobby farmer playing to the camera, committing the cardinal sin of moving to the country and then telling it to change; the other a barbaric dinosaur torturing “innocent bears,” or degrading a once-noble tradition with technology that turns it into a handheld video game, hardly “fair chase.”

There is passion on both sides, with much nuance in between, and in the long debate, Gold has actually softened his stance on hound hunting quite a bit, arrive at a point where he no longer wants it outlawed. “I can’t expect everything I don’t like to be illegal,” he said on a recent day as he gave a reporter a tour of the farm, pointing out that he has become a hunter himself since moving to Vermont, though remains an absolute novice. “One turkey, no deer.”

Instead, he has shifted his focus to property rights, and the fact that there is no legal way for him to keep hounds off his property, since they can’t read signs and are often miles from their handlers.

Morgan Gold recorded as he fed the highland cattle on his farm in Barnet, Vt. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It’s a conflict between the hobby of hound hunting, and what a normal person would consider property rights, or what a reasonable person would consider a dog under your control,” Gold said. “No one wants strangers marching through their yard with guns and dogs. Why do I have to be OK with that because I live on a farm? That seems weird to me.”

Gold thinks of his 160-acre farm as an ecosystem, one where animals like bears and raccoons are welcome, and believes he should be able to say that he doesn’t want hound dogs invading his property to harass them. So his new proposal requires that hunters stay within 400 feet of their dogs and have the ability to recall them, and that all property be off-limits to hound hunters without written permission.

Amid the controversy, Vermont’s Fish and Wildlife Department, the state’s conservation agency, has not wavered in its support for hound hunting to accomplish its wildlife management goals. Hound hunters are responsible for just 10 to 15 percent of a typical bear harvest, an average of 107 bears per year, out of a growing herd estimated to number between 3,500 and 5,500. But it is their harassment abilities that have a broader impact.

“Everything we do is scientifically based, and we know that hound hunting helps keep our bears wild,” said Jackie Comeau, the state’s Bear Project leader. “Harassing bears gives them a negative experience and makes them more wary about coming in close contact with people. That would be a huge effort for a state agency to attempt to accomplish, and here we have a sportsman’s group doing it for us.”

Mike Covey, executive director of the Vermont Traditions Coalition, a prohunting conservation coalition, said that the hounding community is the best nonlethal mechanism for dealing with the increasing number of human-bear conflicts, as bears move into population centers.

“We want these dogs available to help chase off problem bears, but then these hunters are treated as unacceptable outside of those moments,” Covey said. “We have people who don’t understand the issue, who have an emotional response to hound hunting, who want to do away with science-backed management because of their feelings.”

Jim McCullough, a state representative from Williston, near Burlington, is staunchly against hound hunting for bears, and has a bill that seeks to ban the practice.

“It’s against the law to harass deer in Vermont, so why is it OK with bears?” McCullough asked. “I’m not opposed to hunting, but it’s supposed to be fair chase, not shooting an exhausted bear out of a tree.”

Since their encounter became an Internet sensation, Spear and Gold have faced a barrage of criticism from opponents, with Gold ridiculed by hunters who accuse him of weaponizing his camera against a man who had the decency to knock on his door, and Spear subjected to harassment from animal rights activists who he said call his house at all hours and have gone so far as to threaten his life.

In a separate incident on Oct. 9 in Groton, Vt., two women were found guilty of interfering with hound hunters who had chased a bear into a tree. The hunters did not shoot the bear, and after leashing the hounds and returning to their truck found the two women letting the air out of their tires. Following an argument, one of the women let a German Shepard out of their own vehicle, which attacked and injured one of the leashed hounds, requiring veterinary care. The women were each fined $262 and lost their hunting, fishing, and trapping privileges for one year.

For Spear, this is just further evidence of what Gold has fanned. “He has controlled this discussion with his videos,” Spear said. “He’s made thousands of dollars and kept people fueled up. He says he wants people to stop harassing me, but if he was serious he’d go back to videoing his ducks and his dog and let the people in the concrete jungles watch those videos.”

His critics, Spear said, are part of a troubling trend of those who live far from the land dictating how it is used by those who live close to it.

“If we can’t educate the public, we’re gonna be left behind,” he said, “and there’s gonna be laws made that take away our ancient rights.”

Gold, meanwhile, said his followers seem a bit over the whole hound controversy — “They’d much rather watch a video about our barn cats,” he said — and while he doesn’t regret getting involved, he does regret that it has become so contentious.

“I’m in a weird spot, because I’ve got all these animal rights activists supporting me, but they would be horrified by some of the things that happen on this farm. I butcher all my own animals,” said Gold, who still works remotely in marketing for an insurance agency. “I’m not saying nobody can hunt bear anywhere. I just want to be able to say they can’t hunt bear on my land.”

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @billy_baker.