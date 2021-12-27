Two suspects in custody after armed carjackings, crash in Sherborn last month

Police from several area departments quickly descended on the rural town early on the morning of Nov. 24 after one of the suspects was spotted brandishing a handgun as they fled the scene of the crash.

Geraldo Colon, 18, and Guillermo Diaz Jr., 20, were arrested Dec. 16 and Dec. 22 respectively after “an exhaustive investigative effort,” Sherborn police said on Facebook. They both face a hefty list of charges including possessing a stolen vehicle, armed carjacking, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two suspects have been arrested and face a litany of charges in connection with a series of carjackings that culminated last month when they crashed a stolen vehicle in Sherborn and fled the scene on foot, touching off a massive police search and the issuance of shelter-in-place orders at several local schools.

Advertisement

The search was called off after about four hours when investigators determined the men were no longer in that area. Colon and Diaz remained at large for weeks.

Sherborn police have previously said the two men are tied to a series of car break-ins in the area the night of Nov. 23. They also allegedly led police on a brief chase before the crash on Nov. 24 after an officer attempted to pull them over in Hopkinton.

At around 6 a.m. that morning, they slammed a white Alfa Romeo Giulia that had been reported stolen out of Sudbury earlier in the week into a telephone pole and attempted to steal another car before taking off on foot, dashing through nearby yards and coming close to confronting residents.

Their presence in the area prompted officials to issue temporary shelter-in-place orders at schools in nearby Natick and cancel classes at Pine Hill Elementary School entirely. At least seven police departments, including State Police and Sherborn police, searched for around four hours, but could not locate the suspects.

Advertisement

Colon, a Framingham resident, is being held without bail until he is tried on the charges stemming from the incident after a Natick District Court judge found him dangerous at a hearing Dec. 20. Diaz, who lives in Milford, is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

“The Town of Sherborn [and] the Sherborn Police Department is confident no other individuals directly involved in the carjackings are unaccounted for,” Sherborn police wrote on Facebook.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.