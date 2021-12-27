Vehicle crashes into storefront on Washington Street in Dorchester

A vehicle crashed into a storefront in Dorchester on Monday night and the driver is at large after fleeing the scene, according to Boston police.
Police responded to reports of a crash at 146 Washington St shortly before 9 p.m., said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
No injuries were immediately reported, Tavares said.
In a video of the crash shared to Twitter, a black SUV reverses and drives away after slamming into the front of a nail salon.
The extent of the storefront’s damage was not immediately clear, but Tavares said the city’s Inspectional Services Department will examine the building on Tuesday.
The crash remains under investigation by Boston police.
