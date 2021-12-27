With Edwards’s exit, a possible scramble for a Boston council seat

The District 1 council post will be vacated by Lydia Edwards, who is poised to become a state senator in the coming weeks after defeating Anthony D’Ambrosio, a first-term Revere School Committee member, in a primary this month. Edwards faces no Republican opposition in the general election on Jan. 11.

An impending vacancy on Boston City Council could touch off a scramble among multiple candidates for the seat that represents East Boston, Charlestown, and the North End.

At least two people have announced they are running for the council seat, and several are considering it, while other names are being floated in political circles.

Tania Del Rio, a 36-year-old nonprofit executive, is definitely in. Del Rio serves as the executive director of the YWCA Cambridge, which provides 103 housing units for low-income women who need a supportive environment, as well as 10 emergency shelter units for families. But she is leaving that post next month to concentrate fully on her campaign. Previously, she served as director for the Boston mayor’s office of women’s advancement.

“I know how to navigate big, complex systems,” she said during a phone interview on Tuesday.

Born in Mexico, Del Rio moved to Massachusetts in 2014 for graduate school and moved to East Boston in 2017. She currently lives in that neighborhood with her husband, Andrés Perea, who is originally from Colombia, and their two children, Lael, 6, and Ella, 2.

Housing affordability, she said, is a huge challenge for the district. There is a concern about people being displaced by “reckless development.” Rectifying environmental burdens placed on communities in the district, she said, is also a priority. East Boston, for instance, is home to Logan Airport and is the site of a controversial planned electric substation that has faced stiff opposition in the community.

She spoke of striking “a good balance between policy work and constituent services.”

Gabriela “Gigi” Coletta, an East Boston resident who formerly served as a campaign manager and chief of staff for Edwards, is also in, saying Monday that she is running “because I will be the bold and effective advocate this district deserves.”

“District One faces unique challenges and this moment requires an experienced leader to tackle our most urgent issues,” said Coletta, 29, who works as the external relations manager at the New England Aquarium, in a statement. “We are dealing with a housing affordability and displacement crisis inequities in our public education system, and a significant threat to our waterfront communities due to sea-level rise and climate change.”

Jay O’Brien, a 35-year-old Charlestown resident and vice chair of the Ward 2 Democrats, is thinking about a run, saying his focus as a councilor would be affordable housing, transportation, and safe streets.

O’Brien, a former legislative director at the State House who currently works as a government compliance consultant, already has a campaign committee registered with the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

“I’m seriously considering it,” he said of a potential council run.

Elsewhere in Charlestown, neighborhood resident Elaine Donovan, 55, is also thinking about running for the district council seat. Donovan, a community advocate, has been a campaign volunteer for Edwards in the past. After speaking with family and friends, Donovan said, “This might just be something I could and should do.”

Jason Ruggiero, a 32-year-old East Boston resident, said he is considering jumping into the campaign fray but is still speaking with friends and family about that prospect. Ruggiero works as a community engagement manager for the Boston Planning & Development Agency, where he helps facilitate planning initiatives.

He believes development and climate resiliency are two major challenges facing the district. The whole district, he said, is susceptible to hardships presented by climate change and sea-level rise.

Ruggiero, who has never sought public office, said his primary focus would be on delivering constituent services efficiently.

“I love helping people,” he said.

Maria Lanza, a 26-year-old who previously served as a neighborhood liaison in the Office of Neighborhood Services for the North End, waterfront, and wharf district, acknowledged she is contemplating a run, saying she is waiting to see how the field shakes out.

“I’m keeping my options open,” said Lanza, a North End resident who works as a project engineer for a construction management firm.

East Boston resident Andrés Del Castillo, who is co-director of the advocacy group Right to the City Boston, is also thinking about joining the race. He said he has talked about it with local leaders and relatives, something he plans to continue to do over the holidays. He hopes to have “more news early next year.”

“For generations, residents and organizations have been building toward a vision of Boston that centers a true people’s agenda,” Del Castillo, 31, said in a statement. “We’re finally starting to see some of the fruits of this labor, but now more than ever, we have to be true to the community process that got us here.”

Kathryn Burton, meanwhile, was among the names rumored to be mulling a run. But Burton, a North End resident who served as chief of staff to former mayor Martin J. Walsh, said she would not be launching a District 1 bid.

“It’s incredibly flattering that people have put my name forward and believe I could contribute to the city I love as an elected official,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my service, in whatever form that takes, at another time.”

Likewise, Stephen Passacantilli, who lost a bid for the council seat in 2017, acknowledged that he thought about running this time around but said he ultimately opted not to, deciding to “leave it up to the young talent in the district.”

“I don’t think it’s my time anymore,” he said in a phone interview.

The timeline for when Edward would be sworn in as a state legislator is unclear. She will become the only Black member of the Massachusetts Senate and the first woman and person of color to represent a district that stretches from Cambridge and Beacon Hill through East Boston to Winthrop and Revere.

In a City Council vacancy such as this, Boston’s charter dictates that the council call a special preliminary election within about two months of being formally notified of the vacancy. In the preliminary, the top two candidates would advance to a special general election, which would be held 28 days following the preliminary contest.

Whoever succeeds Edwards on the council will join a much-changed body. November’s general election featured an array of competitive council races, including five open seats, which will bring significant turnover to the city’s legislative body when new terms begin next month.









