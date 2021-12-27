ACC shortens isolation period for asymptomatic athletes, which could give bowl season a boost

At the same time, covid outbreaks are scuttling and scrambling men's and women's basketball games in multiple conferences. In pro sports, positive tests continue to roll in despite changes to testing protocols. The NHL is the lone league to pause its season so far - it's slated to return Tuesday - but the NBA has dozens of players in its coronavirus protocols, and the NFL set a record Monday with 96 positive tests among its players.

The ACC's revised policy provides greater flexibility for those who test positive and must isolate. It came after three ACC teams announced Sunday that they were forced to withdraw from their bowl games because of covid-related complications.

Following a change in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the ACC on Monday announced two scenarios for shortening the isolation time for vaccinated athletes. Similar changes could be coming in other conferences and professional leagues, which would have a significant effect on player availability throughout sports amid the rise of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Under the new ACC policy, vaccinated individuals who test positive can complete isolation once they no longer show symptoms and have two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, provided local and state public health officials permit. Under an alternate scenario, vaccinated individuals who test positive can complete isolation when at least seven days have passed since their positive test, their symptoms are improving and they have had one negative test within 24 hours of being "fever-free" and cleared.

The latest updates to the ACC's Medical Advisory Group report, which since July 2020 has guided the conference's protocols regarding covid, were posted on the conference's website Monday.

The ACC's revision followed updated guidance issued from the CDC, which on Monday shortened the recommended time infected Americans should isolate from 10 days to five if they are asymptomatic.

Ten ACC schools earned bowl berths this season, but three have been forced to withdraw, scuttling two bowls in the process, because of outbreaks on their roster. News of all three ACC withdrawals came Sunday.

Virginia announced it was withdrawing from the Fenway Bowl against SMU in Boston because of covid-related complications, and the game was canceled. The Military Bowl also was canceled after Boston College announced it couldn't field a team to face East Carolina in Annapolis.

Miami was the last to pull out, announcing it would not compete in the Sun Bowl against Washington State in El Paso. Central Michigan, which needed an opponent after Boise State dropped out of the Arizona Bowl because of virus concerns, will face Washington State instead. Previously, the Hawaii Bowl wasn't played because of virus issues on Hawaii's roster.

Sports Illustrated reported Monday that the SEC also is expected to adjust its protocol in response to the CDC's new guidance, and other conferences seem likely to follow. The SEC has a pair of teams - No. 1 Alabama (which faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl) and No. 3 Georgia (which meets No. 2 Michigan in the Orange Bowl) - in the College Football Playoff semifinals, which are scheduled for Friday. The CFP previously announced that playoff matchups, including the title game Jan. 10, could be canceled and a vacated championship is possible if teams are unable to compete because of virus issues.

The NBA made a similar move to the ACC on Monday, trimming the isolation period for its players from 10 days to six, per the Associated Press - as long as they are asymptomatic and meet other testing standards. In the NFL, the league and its players' union are discussing a similar adjustment, two people familiar with the deliberations told The Washington Post.

The CDC had faced pressure to shorten recommended isolation periods following a surge in cases of the highly transmissible omicron variant. It has led to a spike in infections, the cancellation of sporting events and Broadway performances, and scrambled airline travel, with thousands of domestic flights canceled over Christmas weekend because of staffing shortages as infected employees isolate.

In shortening its recommended isolation period, federal officials cited research that indicates transmission typically occurs early in the course of a person's illness. Moreover, international studies indicated those who are fully vaccinated tend to experience milder symptoms with omicron than those associated with previous variants.

Covid protocols for the 40-plus bowl games vary because they are determined by conferences and local health policy, not the NCAA. Amid the omicron surge, that setup has led to a disjointed, ad hoc set of rules and guidelines that could be revisited as bowl season unfolds.