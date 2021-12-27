Here’s what Dr. Fauci recommends for New Year’s Eve gatherings amid the Omicron surge

Public health officials have urged vaccinated Americans to gather with their families during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, arguing that vaccines — and especially boosters — offer a strong degree of protection even amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

But what about New Year’s Eve, when many revelers are expected to head out to crowded bars to raise a glass to 2022?

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended that people “stay away” from large New Year’s Eve gatherings where the vaccination status of others is unknown.