Two Boston researchers propose ‘circuit breakers’ to stem spread of COVID-19

“Because many regions are entering this wave with higher hospital censuses (both due to Covid-19 and other conditions) than in previous waves, it is possible that uncontrolled spread of Omicron could quickly overwhelm hospital capacity, despite the existing immunity of the population,” Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and instructor at Harvard Medical School, and William Hanage, an epidemiology professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote in the memo.

In a memo to Dr. Rochelle Walensky , the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two Harvard-affiliated researchers last week proposed the use of “circuit breakers,” which are temporary, local restrictions on “high-risk” activities like indoor dining, performances, or non-essential work outside of homes.

Two Boston researchers are calling on the United States to implement a system that would urge local officials to temporarily pause certain activities like indoor dining or large gatherings in order to prevent hospitals from becoming overwhelmed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant.

The so-called circuit breakers would be triggered once individual regions have met or are approaching certain thresholds, Faust and Hanage said, and might last about five to seven days “but would be unlikely to be necessary for longer than 14 days in order to achieve the stated objective.”

Advertisement

“As the risks of Omicron are acute, we fear that any delayed action may be of substantial consequence,” Faust and Hanage said.

On Saturday, Faust wrote on Twitter that “several Massachusetts counties are at risk or likely to have already exceeded normal hospital capacity.”

Boston was designated as “unsustainable,” according to the measure Hanage and Faust are using, “meaning that given current hospital capacity and new daily Covid, there could be a problem soon,” Faust said in the tweet.

Advertisement

Faust and Hanage wrote in the letter to Walensky that while they recognize Americans don’t want to “disrupt their lives” to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they believe the population would be willing to and should be asked to, “with the narrow goal of avoiding catastrophic hospital overload and the avoidable deaths and suffering that would otherwise ensue.”

In an interview on CNN on Saturday, Faust said that the “circuit breakers” would be temporary restrictions to avoid a situation in which hospitals are overwhelmed, and someone seeking treatment in an emergency situation like a heart attack isn’t able to get the life-saving treatment they need.

The measures could include restrictions on large gatherings, dining capacity, or hospital policies, Faust said.

“It’s not a lockdown or a shutdown,” Faust told CNN. “But it could be a change in our behavior, or go to hospitals to say, ‘Look, make some choices about how we use our capacity now, so that we can take a wave that we expect and actually can foresee coming.’”

Dr. Shira Doron, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, said she disagreed with the approach Faust and Hanage have proposed, arguing that economic restrictions put in place to stem the rise in COVID-19 cases can also be harmful.

“Those are things that will cause people to lose their livelihoods, and in some cases permanently,” Doron said in an interview last Thursday.

Massachusetts and the country cannot return to the first few months of the pandemic, Doron said, adding that while she is concerned with rising COVID-19 cases, she is simultaneously worried about officials’ “knee-jerk response” to the increase in infections and the potential implementation of restrictions that can be detrimental to the population’s health and well-being. She cited colleges closing and schools returning to remote learning as examples.

Advertisement

“We can’t go back to March of 2020,” Doron said of the proposal submitted by Faust and Hanage. “There are certain things that we did then that we can’t do again, so we we have to figure out a new way that we deal with rising cases.”

Governor Charlie Baker has already implemented a number of measures in Massachusetts hospitals in order to relieve the strain from COVID-19 patients and staff shortages. Last week, Baker directed hospitals to cancel all non-essential surgeries that require patients to stay overnight in order to make beds available for patients with urgent medical needs. He also deployed the National Guard to help hospitals fill gaps in staffing.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Massachusetts in a winter surge driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the most recent data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released Friday, 91 percent of medical and surgical beds are occupied, while 83 percent of intensive care unit beds are filled.





Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.